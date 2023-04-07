Apple to manufacture upcoming iPhone 15 in India: Report

Apple reportedly plans to ship iPhone 15 models from India upon the device's launch – a first for the launch of a new iPhone lineup, signalling the company's gradual progress in diversifying its supply chain away from China.

India will likely serve as one of Apple's primary production centres in the future as it prepares for a world outside of China. However, a new rumour this week suggests that Apple may include iPhone 15 models built in India as part of the launch selection even though the firm currently produces iPhones there.

According to the media reports, once the iPhone 15 releases later this year, Apple will ship some of the devices from India. It states that the basic iPhone 15 cases are made in India, indicating that the entire device is put together there before being shipped.

The information that the iPhone 15 would be produced in India is not particularly shocking given that the business has previously produced vanilla iPhone models in India. However, the report quickly makes clear that even while Apple sees Vietnam and India as superior production alternatives to China, the corporation will continue to produce the iPhone 15 Plus and Pro models in China for at least the foreseeable future.

However, the fact that Apple has already begun producing the next-generation iPhone in India demonstrates that the business is steadily constructing its supply chain with resources that meet its high requirements for quality. Despite this, Apple is still unconvinced that India can produce the iPhone 15 Pros with the necessary quality control.

In either case, Apple is undoubtedly establishing a foundation to go further in the Indian market. This month, the corporation is launching its first collection of retail locations in the nation, with the opening of the first one in Mumbai perhaps bringing Tim Cook to the nation to meet with the fans.

In addition to the hardware advancements, this year's iPhone range looks interesting since Apple was compelled to add USB C connectors for charging. (thanks to EU lawmakers). While we anticipate see four variants similar in previous years, the Pro models may see a significant increase in camera specifications.

