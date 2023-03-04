iPhone 15 Pro update: Will there be major changes to volume, mute buttons? Here's what we know

iPhone 15 Pro update: A CAD model leaked indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro may feature a single volume rocker that could be capacitive, allowing users to adjust volume levels based on where they touch the button. Check all details here.

Even though the iPhone 15 series won't be available for another few months, speculations and leaks regarding the new versions are intensifying. The first time that capacitive keys might replace real ones on the iPhone 15 Pro versions was in October of last year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Recently, a CAD model leaked indicates that the iPhone 15 Pro may feature a single volume rocker that could be capacitive, allowing users to adjust volume levels based on where they touch the button.

Additionally, according to the media report, the iPhone 15 Pro versions may ditch the current distinct level up and down buttons in favour of unified volume controls. Users will be able to change the level depending on where they hit the button with the new volume rocker.

The same report claims that a new "pressing type button" may replace the conventional silence control and undergo a major redesign. This suggestion of a capacitive button that needs to be pressed firmly in order to enter quiet mode might mark a major divergence from the standard design and work similarly to Apple's ForceTouch technology found in MacBook trackpads.

According to reports, Apple intends to include the Dynamic Island feature in all iPhone 15 versions, including the standard iPhone 15, in addition to the hardware modifications already stated. Additionally, there have been reports that the iPhone 15 series may switch from the Lightning port, which has been the main charging port for a long time, to USB-C.

It's also possible, according to reports, that Apple will decide to hide some features behind proprietary technology, making them accessible only to users who have approved cables and devices.

