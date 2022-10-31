Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants

    Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has denied a New York Times report about laying off Twitter employees at a date earlier than November 1 to avoid stock grants due on the day. In response, Musk said, "This is false."

    Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 2:07 PM IST

    Elon Musk, the company's new owner, has refuted a New York Times report that said Twitter will fire staff before November 1 in order to avoid having to pay out stock awards on that day. Musk wrote, in response to a Twitter user who inquired about the layoffs, "This is false."

    The New York Times reported on Saturday that Musk had mandated layoffs before November 1, when workers were supposed to get stock awards as part of their remuneration. Musk also ordered employment cutbacks across the firm, with some teams to be reduced more than others.

    Also Read | Will Twitter expand or reduce 280 character limit? Here's what Elon Musk said

    According to the report, who cited unnamed persons with knowledge of the situation, the cuts may start as soon as this Saturday. According to media sources on Saturday, Musk planned further layoffs for this coming Saturday as he sacked key employees to avoid huge severance payments.

    Following the completion of a highly publicised $44 billion buyout of the social media platform on Thursday, people familiar with the situation told Reuters that Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and Chief Legal Affairs and Policy Officer Vijaya Gadde.

    Also Read | Twitter users may soon have to pay a monthly fee to keep verified badges: Report

    He had claimed that they had misled him and Twitter's investors over the prevalence of fraudulent accounts on the site. The executives had the potential to collect parting compensation totalling almost $122 million, according to research company Equilar.

    Mesnwhile, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday that Twitter will change its user verification procedure. Musk tweeted that "the whole verification process is now being revamped," although he didn't elaborate on what specifically would change. According to people familiar with the situation, technology publication Platformer revealed on Sunday that Twitter is thinking about charging for the coveted blue check mark confirming the identity of the account user. 

    Also Read | Elon Musk asks Twitter managers to prepare list of people to be laid off: Report

    Last Updated Oct 31, 2022, 2:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him - adt

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

    WhatsApp introduces Call Link know what it is how to use this feature more gcw

    WhatsApp introduces 'Call Link'; know what it is, how to use this feature & more

    Apple iOS 162 to bring new features likely to be roll out in December Report gcw

    Apple iOS 16.2 to bring new features, likely to be roll out in December: Report

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have this feature from iPhone 8 iphone SE 3 gcw

    Apple iPhone 15 Pro models might have THIS feature from iPhone 8, SE 3

    Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance

    Cryogenic engine for ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3 tested for acceptance

    Recent Stories

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital; to be discharged on November 2 - adt

    NCP chief Sharad Pawar admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital; to be discharged on November 2

    Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis

    Carrots Apple Peanut Butter and more Human food that are safe for your pets sur

    Carrots, Apple, Peanut Butter and more-Human food that are safe for your pets

    Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse: 5 similar tragedies that took place in last 10 years across the country

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him - adt

    Sriram Krishnan temporarily assisting Elon Musk with Twitter; know all about him

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon
    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Think 10 times before forwarding anything; verify: PM Modi on fake news

    Video Icon