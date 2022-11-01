Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jack Dorsey's new social media app 'BlueSky' under beta testing: Report

    Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is already working on a new social network that, by all indications, will be named Bluesky. "The word 'Bluesky' evokes a wide space of possibilities," the company posted last week, and announced on its website that it is looking for people to help it during beta testing.

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

    With the Twitter takeover conclusion, Elon Musk is the new Twitter boss. Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has a surprise in store. 'BlueSky,' a new decentralised app from Jack Dorsey, is reportedly undergoing beta testing. As Dorsey would expect, "BlueSky" is promoted as an alternative to the now-Musk-owned Twitter.

    It's evident that there is a lot of interest in a novel social media strategy, according to a tweet from BlueSky. It further said, "We'll be distributing invitations to the private beta gradually while ensuring that the protocol scalable and gathering user input along the way."

    Also Read | Elon Musk, who runs four other companies, will now be Twitter CEO

    BlueSky claims that AT Protocol, commonly referred to as "The Social Internet", is a networking idea created by Bluesky to support the next generation of social apps.

    Overall, Dorsey's new platform will provide a challenge to any business looking to control the same principles that make social media what it is. “The AT Protocol is a new federated social network. It integrates ideas from the latest decentralized technologies into a simple, fast, and open network," BlueSky added.

    The AT protocol uses Account portability, algorithmic choice, interoperation, and speed all at once to set itself apart from the competition. "A person's online identity should not be held by businesses with no accountability to their users," BlueSky remarked in response to the question of what the account portability function permits. It firther said, "You may switch service providers using the AT Protocol without losing any of your data or social network."

    Also Read | Elon Musk denies reports about laying off Twitter employees to avoid stock grants

    By making the network larger and more diverse, as opposed to smaller and more centralised, Jack Dorsey wants to stabilise social media as a whole and create "an open protocol for public debate."

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
