Apple Store vs Flipkart: Planning to buy Apple iPhone 14? Check out the best deal

    Apple Store vs Flipkart: Apple iPhone 14 is currently one of the most selling iPhone models in the country and it is the cheapest smartphone in the company’s flagship lineup that also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Check out the best deal for yourself.

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    The Apple iPhone is one of the most popular smartphones in the world, and in recent years, the smartphone has witnessed a boom in sales in the Indian market, particularly during Flipkart sales. Apple has opened its first store in the nation after being in the country for 25 years. As CEO Tim Cook inaugurated the official retail outlets, the Apple BKC and Apple Saket stores saw a surge in traffic. The shops did well in the beginning, but does it provide a better bargain as an ecommerce platform than Flipkart?

    The Apple iPhone 14 is now one of the most popular iPhone models in the country, and it is the most affordable smartphone in the company's flagship range, which also includes the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. Last year, the Apple iPhone 14 was priced at Rs 79,900, but it is now available at Rs 17,100.

    At Apple store sale
    The Apple iPhone 14 is priced at Rs 79,900 on the Apple Store, and purchasers may get a Rs 5000 discount if they use an approved HDFC Bank card. In addition, purchasers can receive up to Rs 57,800 in fast credit when exchanging their qualified smartphone for instant credit towards a new iPhone. This implies that after all reductions, you may acquire an Apple iPhone 14 for just Rs 17,100.

    On Flipkart
    In the Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 14 is presently available for Rs 34,749 after a Rs 45,151 discount. The iPhone 14 is available for Rs 67,999, which is Rs 11,901 less than the official retail pricing. Buyers may also receive Rs 4,000 off HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI purchases. This reduces the phone's pricing to Rs 63,999. In addition, Flipkart is providing up to Rs 29,250 discount on your old smartphone. This implies that after all bank incentives and discounts, the Apple iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart for Rs 34,749 after a Rs 45,151 reduction.

