Here's why Apple iPhone 15 Pro may drop solid-state button

    Apple iPhone 15 series update: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would continue to offer traditional button design because Apple is concerned about production-related issues.
     

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    The US-based tech giant Apple is planning to launch its latest iPhone 15 lineup in September.  Apple is widely rumoured to launch the iPhone 15 Pro models with a no-button design in favour of Solid State haptic buttons. Many well-known and trustworthy sources have offered leaks, but a new report indicates that the business is reconsidering its plans and may go with a classic button design. 

    According to media reports, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will retain their classic button design because Apple is concerned about production issues. According to the sources, the additional buttons would need the incorporation of three new haptic engines in the iPhones, which might cause a delay in manufacturing. As a result, the IT giant apparently intends to forego the new look. This implies that it's possible to view the two-button volume-adjusting design.

    Also Read | Realme 11 Pro+ 5G design revealed ahead of May 10; Check out official teaser

    The reports further suggest Apple intends to replace the current Mute switch button with a new one that may function similarly to the customizable Action button found on the Apple Watch Ultra. The standard versions of the iPhone 15 will still have the previous mute switch option, and this will only be available on Pro models.

    The iPhone 15 Pro Max, the highest-end model in the line, may contain a larger camera module with periscope lenses that can be used for optical zooming up to 5–6 times, in addition to other sensors,  reports added.

    Also Read | Major relief for mobile users! Fake calls and SMS will be curbed from May 1; here's how

    Apple is rumoured to offer the iPhone 15 series with smaller bezels in addition to the aforementioned upgrades, giving customers more screen area for a better content-consuming experience. Numerous reports have so far indicated that this year's iPhones won't have Apple's Lightning connection, but rather a USB Type-C port.

    Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 may launch soon; Here's what we know so far

