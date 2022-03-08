Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's March 8 event: When and how to watch? What are the expected products?

    Apple's Peek Performance event is set to begin on March 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, live from Cupertino, California's Steve Jobs Theater. For India, this would be 11:30 pm IST.

    Apple s March 8 event When and how to watch What are the expected products gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Mar 8, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

    Apple has scheduled its first event for 2022, which will highlight its forthcoming goods. Titled ‘Peek Performance,’ the event is likely to unveil a successor to the iPhone SE, an iPad Air with 5G capability, and a new Mac mini.

    Apple's Peek Performance event is set to begin on March 8 at 10 am Pacific time, live from Cupertino, California's Steve Jobs Theater. For India, this would be 11:30 pm IST. The corporation has not specified the duration of the event, but based on previous schedules, we may expect it to run between one and two hours.

    As usual, CEO Tim Cook will host the presentation, which will be streamed on the official Apple YouTube channel, the Apple.com website, and the Apple TV app.

    The business is expected to introduce a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air model, and other products. Customers have shown a great deal of curiosity in Apple's announcement. Apple's March event has long been rumoured, with reports stating that the firm would unveil a new iPhone SE model, a new iPad Air, and maybe a Mac product.

    Apple is more likely to change the resolution of the iPhone SE 3 cameras, according to sources. The most recent model comes with a 12MP back camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone SE 3 2022 may feature the same lens arrangement as the iPhone SE 3 2022, or the selfie lens may have improved slightly.

    The iPad Air 5 might be the next device in the series. Apple announced the iPad Air 4 in 2020, so it's likely that the line will be updated with a new model that has an A15 Bionic CPU, 5G connectivity, a superior 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle FaceTime camera, and Center Stage compatibility.

    Also Read | iPhone SE to iPad Air: What to expect at Apple's March 8 event

    Also Read | Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8

     

    Also Read | Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone SE to iPad Air What to expect at Apple s March 8 event gcw

    iPhone SE to iPad Air: What to expect at Apple's March 8 event

    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8 gcw

    Apple iPhone SE 3rd generation with Touch ID to launch on March 8

    Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset - ADT

    Apple to offer Face ID repair without replacing entire handset

    Redmi Note 11S go on sale today know specifications price more gcw

    Redmi Note 11S go on sale today; know specifications, price, more

    Vivo to export Made in India smartphones from 2022 gcw

    Vivo to start exporting 'Made in India' smartphones from 2022

    Recent Stories

    Russia Ukraine crisis revealed Mystery behind Z symbol now on tanks to t-shirts

    Revealed: Mystery behind 'Z' - the symbol now on tanks to t-shirts

    Russia says military action would stop if Ukraine agrees on 4 demands gcw

    Russia says military action would stop if Ukraine agrees on 4 demands

    Womens Day 2022: Mithali Raj to Mary Kom - Sportswomen who made India proud-ayh

    Women's Day 2022: Mithali Raj to Mary Kom - Sportswomen who made India proud

    Hrithik Roshan finds rumoured girlfriend Saba Azads beauty as timeless drb

    Hrithik Roshan finds rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s beauty as ‘timeless’

    Ukraine-Russia war: Russia announces ceasefire, opening of evacuation corridors - ADT

    Ukraine-Russia war: Russia announces ceasefire, opening of evacuation corridors

    Recent Videos

    Traumatic lived without food water Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv gcw

    'Traumatic, lived without food, water...' Indian students recall their ordeal in bunkers in Kharkiv

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: ATK Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur FC - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mohun Bagan has a lot of respect for Jamshedpur - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs KBFC: I think FC Goa built a good team unit - Derrick Pereira after Kerala Blasters draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I think Goa built a good team unit - Pereira after Kerala draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Kerala: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore for KBFC - Ivan Vukomanovic on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Whatever happened in the last 20 games doesn't matter anymore -KBFC's Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109), FCG vs KBFC: FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC draw it out in 8-goal thriller-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 109): Goa and Kerala draw it out in 8-goal thriller

    Video Icon