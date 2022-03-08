Apple's March 8 event: When and how to watch? What are the expected products?

Apple's Peek Performance event is set to begin on March 8 at 10 a.m. Pacific time, live from Cupertino, California's Steve Jobs Theater. For India, this would be 11:30 pm IST.

Apple has scheduled its first event for 2022, which will highlight its forthcoming goods. Titled ‘Peek Performance,’ the event is likely to unveil a successor to the iPhone SE, an iPad Air with 5G capability, and a new Mac mini.

Apple's Peek Performance event is set to begin on March 8 at 10 am Pacific time, live from Cupertino, California's Steve Jobs Theater. For India, this would be 11:30 pm IST. The corporation has not specified the duration of the event, but based on previous schedules, we may expect it to run between one and two hours.

As usual, CEO Tim Cook will host the presentation, which will be streamed on the official Apple YouTube channel, the Apple.com website, and the Apple TV app.

The business is expected to introduce a new iPhone SE, a new iPad Air model, and other products. Customers have shown a great deal of curiosity in Apple's announcement. Apple's March event has long been rumoured, with reports stating that the firm would unveil a new iPhone SE model, a new iPad Air, and maybe a Mac product.

Apple is more likely to change the resolution of the iPhone SE 3 cameras, according to sources. The most recent model comes with a 12MP back camera and a 7MP front-facing camera. The iPhone SE 3 2022 may feature the same lens arrangement as the iPhone SE 3 2022, or the selfie lens may have improved slightly.

The iPad Air 5 might be the next device in the series. Apple announced the iPad Air 4 in 2020, so it's likely that the line will be updated with a new model that has an A15 Bionic CPU, 5G connectivity, a superior 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle FaceTime camera, and Center Stage compatibility.

