Apple’s mixed reality headset launch reportedly pushed to 2023; Know why

Apple’s highly anticipated mixed reality headset has reportedly suffered a setback on the software front pushing the launch timeline further into the second half of 2023. Know all details here.

The debut date for Apple's much awaited mixed reality headset has allegedly been extended until the second half of 2023 due to a software glitch. Although delivering to users may be delayed, Cupertino still appears to be on target to launch the headgear sometime in January 2023. In his most recent forecast, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states that while the final product's availability has been moved from Q2 to the second half of the year, bulk distribution of components for the yet-to-be-announced headset is still anticipated to be on schedule, during the first half of 2023. Although no more information has been provided, the delay is said to be the result of some software-related problems.

Due to software-related problems, Kuo tweeted that "the bulk distribution timetable of Apple's MR headset may postpone to 2H23 (vs. the earlier estimate of 2Q23).

Naturally, a delay in sales would result in a reduced prediction, and Kuo claims Apple expects to ship less than 500,000 units for its first mixed reality headset. Previously, if all had proceeded as planned, that figure would range from 800,000 to 1,200,000.

The "delay in widespread deployment of this product may affect optical sector's near-term market sentiment," Kuo continued, citing AR/VR headsets as the next crucial growth driver for the optical industry.

Kuo's forecast is interesting because it comes right after rumours that claim Apple may release the headset using xrOS software rather than realityOS, as had previously been rumoured. According to Bloomberg, a fictitious business called Deep Dive LLC registered the name. In order to prevent any possible leaks, firms like Apple are known to file trademarks for undisclosed projects under the pretext of completely unrelated shell companies.

As for the actual product, there might be up to three headsets in the works: an expensive model equivalent to Meta Quest Pro called Apple Reality Pro, a budget-friendly second-generation model, and an even more ambitious gadget resembling smart glasses.

