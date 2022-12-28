Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple may introduce next-gen iPad Mini, launch likely by 2023 end

    As per the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is reportedly working on a new iteration of the iPad mini, with a release date expected in the latter half of 2023 or early 2024.
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 1:55 PM IST

    Apple is presently working on the following-generation iPad mini. It's possible that this revised model of the smallest iPad will be made available sometime in 2023 or early 2024. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple is getting ready to introduce a new iPad mini with an improved CPU as its key selling feature. Given the anticipated launch window, Apple may equip the upgraded iPad Mini with either the A17 Bionic chipset or a new M-series CPU, which will make its debut with the iPhone 15 series in September 2023.

    Additionally, Ming-Chi Kuo refuted reports of a possibly foldable iPad. According to him, it's improbable that Apple would switch over to a foldable iPad in 2025, contrary to what certain media had previously projected. Because a foldable iPad will cost far more than an iPad mini, he continued, "Such a replacement is not practical."

    This is because "the price of the folding iPad should be significantly higher than that of the iPad mini, so such a replacement is unreasonable."  Last month, it was reported that the company was working on a new variant of the iPad Mini that would feature a 120Hz ProMotion display instead of the current 60Hz screen.

    Meanwhile, Apple’s biggest chip supplier TSMC will begin the production of 3nm chip from this week, it is reported that Apple will use M2 chips based on 3nm in upcoming Macbooks, iPads and iPhones.

    The mass manufacturing of the predicted iPhone SE 4, which was scheduled to begin in 2024, is likewise said to have been delayed or cancelled by Apple.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 1:55 PM IST
