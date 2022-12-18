Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter removes device labels from tweets in its latest update

    Last month, Elon Musk said that Twitter would 'finally cease adding what device a tweet was made on,' calling the function a 'waste of screen space & compute.' In November, in response to a user's tweet, Musk said, 'And we will finally stop including the device on which a tweet was written below each tweet.'

    Twitter removes device labels from tweets in its latest update - adt
    Author
    Aditi T
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 1:25 PM IST

    In a recent development, Twitter will no longer display the device from which the tweet was posted, whether it was from iPhone, an Android device or the Twitter web. The new owner Elon Musk has posted a tweet from Pubity, sharing the information with the caption, 'Hallelujah!!'

     

    Last month, Musk said that the company would 'finally cease adding what device a tweet was made on,' calling the function a 'waste of screen space & compute.' In November, in response to a user's tweet, Musk said, 'And we will finally stop including the device on which a tweet was written (a waste of screen space and compute) below each tweet. Nobody has any idea why we did that...'

    Also read: Two sacked employees building a new Twitter alternative app called 'Spill'

    Many Twitter users applaud the move, and some even share memes about how Samsung once tweeted about their Galaxy Unpacked Event from an iPhone. Another company, Huawei, was at the centre of two notorious 'Twitter for iPhone' blunders. 

    Twitter itself highlights the benefit of the feature in a publicly accessible guide, saying that these 'tweet source labels' not only help users understand how a tweet was made but also provide important context about messages. For example, if a tweet were labelled as a 'Mastodon-Twitter Crossposter,' it would be evident that it had been published on Twitter and the social network Mastodon.

    Also read: 'What's happening here, Elon?' Koo founders fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account

    As per Twitter's Help Centre, "Tweet source labels assist you in understanding how a Tweet was posted. This extra information gives context to the Tweet and its author. If you don't recognise the source, you should investigate further to determine how much you trust the information."

    Earlier today, the new Twitter CEO, who suspended and later restored the accounts of more than a half-dozen prominent journalists, announced that Twitter will now include mute and block signals for Blue Verified.

    Also read: 'Criticizing me is totally fine but...' Elon Musk after Twitter suspends top journalists' accounts

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 34849 on Amazon Today is last date to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 34,849 on Amazon! Today is last date to grab Apple smartphone

    Two sacked employees building a new Twitter alternative app called Spill gcw

    Two sacked employees building a new Twitter alternative app called 'Spill'

    Koo owners fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account, slam Elon Musk on Twitter

    'What's happening here, Elon?' Koo founders fume after Twitter suspends Eminence account

    Moto G53 launched with 5000mAh battery 50MP primary camera for around Rs 10000 gcw

    Moto G53 launched with 5000mAh battery, 50MP primary camera for around Rs 10,000

    120W fast charging to 200MP camera more Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch on January 5 2023 gcw

    120W fast charging to 200MP camera & more: Redmi Note 12 Pro+ to launch on January 5, 2023

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 34849 on Amazon Today is last date to grab Apple smartphone gcw

    iPhone 12 available at Rs 34,849 on Amazon! Today is last date to grab Apple smartphone

    Maharashtra-Karnataka border row: Sena's Raut targets PM Modi, says, "PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but..' - adt

    Maharashtra-K'taka border row: Sena's Raut targets PM Modi, says, "PM mediates in Russia-Ukraine war but..'

    Bigg Boss 16 extended till February 2023. Here's when Abdu Rozik might be back on the reality show - READ ON vma

    Bigg Boss 16 extended till February 2023. Here's when Abdu Rozik might be back on the reality show - READ ON

    Two sacked employees building a new Twitter alternative app called Spill gcw

    Two sacked employees building a new Twitter alternative app called 'Spill'

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: Had to work hard for this win - KL Rahul-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Had to work hard for this win' - KL Rahul

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon