Apple MacBook Air with M2 chipset expected to launch in 2022

According to the rumour, the new MacBook Air might be introduced in September of this year, which is close to the company's iPhone launch timeframe. The MacBook Air's low pricing is a new trend, since the business has shifted the majority of its MacBooks to a higher price range since 2021.

Apple will have a busy end-of-year, and we're not just talking about the new iPhones. According to new reports, the business is expected to release a low-cost MacBook Air model based by the new M2 processor. More crucially, the MacBook might adopt the design of the upcoming MacBook Pros, with a notch at the top of the display.

Apple's MacBook Pro laptops are unquestionably among the "most powerful portable macOS devices." And, although artists and developers make the most of what the MacBook Pros have to offer, the type of power the MacBook Pros contain is not used or required by all users. The notch design on the MacBook Pro did not satisfy many people, but this is unlikely to be a problem for Apple if it continues to integrate the notch on additional MacBooks in the future.

The MacBook Air's low pricing is a new trend, since the business has shifted the majority of its MacBooks to a higher price range since 2021. Even more shocking is the fact that the so-called cheap MacBook Air may acquire the latest M2 series silicone. As a result, it is probable that the MacBook Air in this range will have a low-powered processor.

With this device, Apple is definitely laying the groundwork to keep consumer expectations in check, which is always beneficial. This year's WWDC 2022 dates have been announced by Apple, with the main keynote slated for June 6 and developer sessions running through June 10. The event will most likely serve as the foundation for the release of new iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and macOS software releases later this year.

