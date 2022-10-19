Apple iPad 10th Gen introduces 5G, USB Type-C & more to iPad; price starts at Rs 44,900

The new entry-level model brings significant upgrades over its predecessor, including a revamped design and more screen real-estate, USB Type-C charging and 5G support. The 10th generation iPad starts at Rs 44,900 with Wi-Fi and Rs 59,900 with 5G. The Magic Keyboard Folio will sell for Rs 24,900.

Apple is also finally adding a smart connector to the base iPad in this generation so you would be able to connect it to more useful accessories. For the first time on an iPad, the selfie camera is now in landscape, and Touch ID is now located above the power button at the top edge.

Basically, the latest improvements align the base iPad's appearance, feel, and, to some extent, functionality with those of the iPad Mini, iPad Air, and professional iPads. With its tenth version, the iPad offers a larger range of colours, including blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The new iPad is now 10.9 inches instead of 10.6 inches in the previous generation, even though it takes up nearly the same amount of space. This is because the bezels have been slightly reduced on all sides to offer you a more edge-to-edge view.

It is still an LCD screen with a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels, a brightness of 500 nits, and True Tone. Although the selfie camera is now in landscape orientation, it is still 12MP and supports centre stage like the previous generation. Another 12MP camera with 4K video capability is located on the rear.

You get the A14 Bionic processor, which, in Apple's estimation, offers a 20 percent CPU and 10 percent graphics speedup over the previous model. You may get it with 64GB or 256GB of storage, as well as Wi-Fi and cellular (5G). Stereo speakers, two microphones, and USB Type C charging complete the set.

Starting at Rs 44,900 for the 10th generation iPad with Wi-Fi and Rs 59,900 for the 5G model. The price of the Magic Keyboard Folio is Rs 24,900. According to Apple, customers may buy the new iPad directly from the company's website starting October 18, and shipment will begin on October 26.

