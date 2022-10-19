Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple TV 4K 2022 with USB Type-C powered Siri remote launched; All about it

    Apple has launched the third-generation Apple TV 4K in India alongside the tenth-generation iPad and iPad Pro 2022. The new version looks virtually identical to the previous model but there are some key changes. Know all about it.

    First Published Oct 19, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Along with the tenth-generation iPad and iPad Pro 2022, Apple also unveiled the third-generation Apple TV 4K in India. The new model resembles the older one almost exactly, although there have been some significant improvements, such as a speedier A15 Bionic CPU, HDR10 Plus playback, and a Siri remote that is powered by USB C.

    What's more? The 2022 revamp is more affordable than its predecessor, with a starting price of Rs 14,900 (as opposed to Rs 18,900), and it also gains additional storage while it's at it.

    There are a few downsides to getting to this seemingly lower pricing. For instance, the Apple TV 4K's Wi-Fi 6 only model. For supposedly superior smart home control, the more costly model—which costs Rs 16,900—additionally adds an ethernet connector and Thread networking capability.

    Additionally, it has 128GB of storage included right away (the base model gets 64GB). The rest is the same. The Siri remote, which is identical to the one that came with the previous generation but now contains a USB C plug for charging, represents a significant change (versus Lightning in the predecessor). The dedicated power button and 5-way touch-enabled clickpad from its predecessor are still present, but the Siri button is located on the side. The outer ring of the clickpad also serves as a jog control.

    You now have an A15 Bionic chip inside, which, in comparison to the A12 in the last generation, Apple claims provides 50% better CPU performance and up to 30% quicker graphics. In addition to Dolby Vision, the new Apple TV 4K can play HDR10 Plus material. Certain iPhones can stream 60 fps Dolby Vision content through AirPlay. It also supports Dolby Atmos. Apple claims that customers may purchase the new Apple TV 4K from its website starting October 18, and shipment will begin on November 4.

