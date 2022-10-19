Apple launches iPad Pro 2022 with M2 chip in India; Here's why you should buy it

Apple has launched the iPad Pro 2022 refresh in India alongside global markets. The new iPad Pro, which is available in a choice of 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, is mostly the same as the older iPad Pro from last year.

Apple has launched the iPad Pro 2022 refresh in India alongside global markets. The new iPad Pro, which comes in 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes, is almost identical to the previous model from last year. The main distinction is caused by the core hardware. Apple's M2 chip powers the iPad Pro 2022. Undoubtedly, this opens up a plethora of performance improvements, including ProRes video capture. According to Apple, the 8-core CPU in the M2 chip is up to 15% quicker than the one in the M1, and the 10-core GPU can produce visuals that are up to 35% faster. The 16-core Neural Engine in the M2 will help machine learning activities as well.

Most competing tablets already have a hard time matching the iPad’s performance. If anything, the M2 should make this gap even wider. The iPad Pro will be able to detect the Apple Pencil "up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it," for a supposedly more effortless experience when sketching and illustrating. Apple is also bringing brand-new "hover" functionality to the Apple Pencil in this generation. The Liquid Retina XDR display of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is based on Mini LEDs. The Liquid Retina display is still used in the 11-inch version. Even if the entry-level iPad was concurrently upgraded with landscape orientation, the front camera is still the same 12MP ultra-wide angle TrueDepth camera with a 122-degree field-of-view. You get 12MP wide- and ultra-wide-angle cameras on the rear. Also Read | WhatsApp is more secure than iMessage: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes dig at Apple