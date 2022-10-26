Apple to shift to USB-C charging with iPhone 15, confirms top executive

Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak, said that Apple will have to move to USB-C on iPhone and its remaining devices that still have a Lightning connector in order to comply with new EU rules.

Apple's upcoming iPhones will have USB-C ports instead of Lightning connector, according to Greg Joswiak, Apple's vice president of global marketing, who made the announcement at the Wall Street Journal's Tech Live event. Joswiak promises that the business will adhere to the new European Union rule that, starting in 2024, mandates a single charger for all smartphones and tablets.

During the event, Joswiak said, "We'll have to comply." For those who don't know, On October 4, the EU enacted a new rule mandating USB Type-C as the sole charger in an effort to cut down on e-waste.

The comment made by Greg Joswiak is the first by an Apple official about the new EU law. According to recent speculations, the future Apple iPhone 15 series will also include 4 models with USB-C charging and significant feature upgrades over the previously released Apple iPhone 14 range.

However, the Cupertino-based tech giant was still utilising its recognisable Lightning Port in its Apple iPhones. The majority of Android smartphone and laptop manufacturers have already switched to USB-C connections. It has been overdue for Apple to switch to the USB Type-C port, and the tech giant has been working on including the common port in the iPhone for quite some time.

It was previously believed that the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will have a USB-C charging connector, signalling the start of the tech giant's complete transformation. A proposed legislation that would require tech titans to have a worldwide standard charger, including USB-C, by as early as 2024 is also being considered by India in addition to the European Union.

For those who don't know, Apple has preserved the iPhone's Lightning port since 2012, while most of its other devices, such as the Mac and iPad, have shifted to USB-C.