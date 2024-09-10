Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 16 launched: Check INDIA prices of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro series

    Apple has surprised India by significantly reducing the price of its iPhone 16 Pro models, while prices remain unchanged globally. This strategic move comes alongside the launch of the iPhone 16 series, boasting impressive features like larger displays, advanced camera technology, and the powerful A18 Bionic Pro chip.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 12:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 12:25 PM IST

    In India, Apple has drastically lowered the cost of its iPhone 16 Pro models—a unique move given that costs elsewhere have stayed the same. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were unveiled by Apple during its most recent "Glowtime" event. These phones offer a number of significant improvements over previous flagship models, including bigger screens, improved camera functions, and cutting-edge AI capabilities.

    iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Indian prices

    The pricing of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is still the same. The starting price of the iPhone 16 Plus is Rs 89,990, while that of the ordinary model with 128GB of storage is Rs 79,990.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 series launch sparks meme fest on social media; Netizens can't keep calm

    The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) costs Rs 1,44,900 in India, while the iPhone 16 Pro (128GB) begins at Rs 1,19,900. The costs of the iPhone 15 Pro have significantly dropped from those of the previous year, when the iPhone 15 Pro was priced at Rs 1,34,990 and the iPhone 15 Pro Max at Rs1,56,990. This price reduction is exclusive to the Indian market because Apple has maintained the same rates for the iPhone 16 Pro series abroad.

    Also Read | iPhone 16 series unveiled: Apple Intelligence, A18 chip and more; price starts at $799

    iPhone 16 Pro series: Check out features and specifications

    The bigger display size of the iPhone 16 Pro versions is one of their most notable advancements. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a large 6.9-inch display, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro only has a 6.3-inch screen. Thinner bezels on both models provide customers even more screen real estate without adding heft to the phones.

    The iPhone 16 Pro series' camera technology has seen major advancements from Apple. A 5x telephoto lens, which was previously only available on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, is now included with both versions. Users may take 48MP ProRAW photos with the primary camera, a 48MP fusion camera with a second-generation quad-pixel sensor. For improved macro photography, Apple has also released a 48MP ultra-wide camera.

    Also Read | Brighter and bigger! Apple introduces Watch Series 10; Check new features, price and more 

    A new dedicated camera button will be added later this year, offering users more granular control over photography features using a capacitive button. The A18 Bionic Pro processor, which has a 3nm design and quicker performance and more energy efficiency, powers both iPhone 16 Pro variants. A 6-core GPU for superior graphics performance and a 16-core neural engine optimised for generative AI workloads are included in the A18 Pro.

    The iPhone 16 Pro series is available for pre-order, with sales expected to start later this month.

