Realme 11 series, Buds Air 5 to launch today: When, how to watch event LIVE? What can you expect?

Realme has already launched the Realme 11 Pro and Realme 11 Pro Plus in India. The two new upcoming smartphones are toned-down versions of the Pro models. The Buds Air 5 earbuds also look similar, though the Pro model has a better finish.

Realme will launch at least four new products, including two smartphones and wireless earbuds, today (August 23) in India. Realme 11 and Realme 11X phones both enable 5G and are anticipated to cost less than Rs 20,000. The Realme Buds Air 5 portfolio will also include the introduction of two earbuds today. At noon, viewers may view the webcast.

The livestream will be available for free on YouTube starting at 12 PM today. For the most recent developments, followers may also visit Realme's social media accounts.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 Ultra may feature 10x periscope telephoto lens: Report

Realme has revealed the design and the duo look identical. The Realme 11 and Realme 11X will come in black. However, the former gets an additional gold colour option, and the latter has a purple variant. Both phones carry dual cameras on the back.

A 6.72-inch Full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 5000mAh battery, and a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor are anticipated for the Realme 11. The battery may be charged at 67W. The 108-megapixel sensor on the phone's rear is another selling point for the manufacturer. A dual 5G SIM card slot, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC are further noteworthy features. The anticipated price of the phone is Rs 20,000.

Also Read | Google Pixel 8 & 8 Pro may ditch SIM card slot and ship with eSIM in some regions: Report

The Realme 11X, on the other hand, is anticipated to be a direct competitor of the Redmi 12 5G series. The phone has a 64-megapixel main camera and 33W charging capabilities. The price might be about Rs 15,000.

Meanwhile, the Buds Air 5 earbuds also look similar, though the Pro model has a better finish to justify the cost. Hi-res audio and the LDAC codec are also supported. Active noise cancellation (ANC) is a feature that both earbuds have to make listening to music more enjoyable.

Also Read | iPhone 15 series to get THIS upgrade that Android users already enjoy