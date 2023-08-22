Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra may feature 10x periscope telephoto lens: Report

    This year’s iPhone lineup could consist of iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Ultra.  One of the rumoured iPhone 15 Ultra features is a 10x periscope zoom lens.

    Apple iPhone 15 Ultra may feature 10x periscope telephoto lens Report
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 5:18 PM IST

    With less than a month till the alleged September 12th or 13th introduction of the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone 15 Ultra has returned to the rumours mill. According to media reports, Apple may really be abandoning the name "iPhone 15 Pro Max" in favour of "Ultra" for the top-tier model this year. The insider also discloses the differences between the iPhone 15 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro models.

    The reports claim that the so-called iPhone 15 Ultra will be able to zoom up to 10x owing to a periscope telephoto lens, even though it was earlier reported that it may have a 5x or 6x zoom capacity. Given that the Galaxy S23 Ultra has a 10x optical zoom lens, this looks to be straight out of Samsung's playbook.

    Also Read | iPhone 15 series to get THIS upgrade that Android users already enjoy

    Samsung utilises a 10MP sensor for this telephoto lens, but Apple may also employ a sensor with similar resolution. A further rumour indicates that the main sensor may be a nearly 1-inch Sony IMX903 in addition to this.

    The iPhone 15 Ultra might include a larger display in addition to greater zooming capabilities. This is likely to be 6.7 inches, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. People are already used to anything of this size and are very enormous. The corporation might continue with this screen size as well for financial reasons.

    Instead of the iconic Ring/Silent Switch seen on earlier models, the next iPhone could include an Action Button. This is a rumour that we have heard before. The Action Button could operate as a multipurpose toggle for a variety of features, such as a mute option. The chassis for this mute button can be made of titanium. This more robust structure may also house a powerful 3nm Apple A17 Bionic CPU. 

    Also Read | Google Pixel 8 & 8 Pro may ditch SIM card slot and ship with eSIM in some regions: Report

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 5:18 PM IST
