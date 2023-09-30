Apple iPhone 15 series may launch in Product Red colour next year: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly considering bringing the iPhone 15 models in the traditional Product Red colour next year. The company has released at least one new iPhone in (PRODUCT)RED every year since 2017.

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is apparently thinking of releasing the iPhone 15 models in the classic Product Red hue next year after introducing its most recent iPhone 15 series devices earlier this month in new colours. While the iPhone 15 models come in a range of colours, there isn't presently a (PRODUCT)RED version of the smartphones. However, there is a good chance that the colour may return in the first few months of 2019.

Since the business has issued at least one new iPhone in (PRODUCT)RED every year since 2017, it appears likely that the colour will be made available for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in March or April 2024, in an effort to increase sales of the devices in the middle of their lifecycle.

In fact, the (PRODUCT)RED option was added to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 series roughly six to seven months after their initial releases, according to the report. If the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also be offered in (PRODUCT)RED at the beginning of the next year is unknown.

Apple reportedly tested a dark red colour option for the iPhone 15 Pro models earlier this year, according to 9to5Mac, although leaker @URedditor refuted this information.

Previous mid-cycle colour changes have included purple for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini in April 2021, yellow for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in March 2023, and green for all iPhone 13 models in March 2022.

