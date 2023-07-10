Threads vs Twitter: Instagram CEO says it is a 'less angry' platform, doesn't want to replace Musk's firm

Meta's Twitter alternative, Threads, was launched on July 6 and was being looked at as a replacement for Twitter. However, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri says that Threads is for users looking for a 'less angry place for conversations'.

In just 24 hours, millions of people downloaded Instagram's new text-based discussion tool, Threads, and users are still experimenting with it. When it first launched, Threads was also popular on Twitter and was being considered to be a viable alternative to the microblogging platform. Recently, Twitter made several significant adjustments, including establishing a Rate Limit and preventing users who don't have Twitter accounts from accessing tweets. Many people were upset by this and searching for another forum to voice their opinions to the globe. And just in time, Instagram's Threads debuted.

Threads is not a substitute for Twitter, according to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri, and is for users searching for a "less angry" network.

Media reports that Mosseri has underlined that Meta has no plans to take the place of Twitter with Threads. Instead, the Elon Musk-run platform and communities on Instagram that never really accepted Twitter are the focus of the Mark Zuckerberg-led company's effort to create a "public square for communities on Instagram that never really embraced Twitter." In other words, Elon Musk's Twitter was never truly taken to heart by users, thus Meta is concentrating on building a less aggressive platform for them.

Additionally, Threads won't simply concentrate on global news and current events. The Instagram CEO commented on Threads that "politics and hard news are inevitably going to show up on Threads — they have on Instagram as well to some extent, but we're not going to do anything to encourage those verticals."

Additionally, the CEO of Instagram discussed how they believed Threads might benefit the existing Instagram community. In spite of this, he said, "we thought there was a chance to build something that was open and something that was good for the community that was already using Instagram."

Using the credentials from your Instagram account, you may register for Threads. The 'Login with Instagram' option will be available as soon as you download the app on your phone.

After selecting the option, you can begin the sign-up process by entering your Instagram credentials. However, you just need to touch once to join up if you are already connected into your Instagram account from your phone. Your decision to maintain your Instagram account or switch to Threads is entirely up to you.

