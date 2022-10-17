Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meta Quest Pro to feature iris scanning for payments, biometrics: Report

    It is now being reported that the headset will feature iris scanning for biometric authentication into apps and services and also for payments.  For iris scanning, the eye tracking system will reportedly come with a transmitter and a receiver which will analyse eye movements. 

    Meta Quest Pro to feature iris scanning for payments biometrics Report
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    Cupertino-based tech giant Apple’s mixed-reality headset has been the talk of the town for quite some time. According to recent reports, the headgear would have iris scanning for payment purposes as well as biometric verification into applications and services. For iris scanning, the eye tracking system will reportedly come with a transmitter and a receiver which will analyse eye movements. 

    According to reports, the rumoured headset will have an advantage over the newly released Meta's Quest Pro headset if it has the eye scanning capability. 

    Also Read | Meta likely to raise the price of Quest 2 virtual reality headsets by $100

    The next gadget may possibly be constructed from glass, mesh textiles, and aluminium. According to reports, the headset will be lighter than the Quest Pro. The article also states that the headgear would support magnetic attachment of prescription lenses.

    The Information said that Apple's headgear will include 14 cameras, allowing users to correctly record motion to depict real-world actions on digital avatars. It appears that Apple has trademarked a few names that may be used to call the product, including "Reality One," "Reality Pro," and "Reality Processor." The name "Reality" refers to the fact that Apple began developing realityOS in 2017 and released realityKit, a developer framework, in 2019.

    Meta has unveiled its much-hyped Meta Quest Pro virtual and mixed reality headset during the Connect conference 2022. On October 25, the brand-new headset will be available for purchase, and it will cost $1,500. (roughly Rs 1,23,286). Project Cambria was the name of the headset before to debut.

    Also Read | PlayStation VR2 confirmed to launch in early 2023; Here's what we know

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 6:30 PM IST
