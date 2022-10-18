Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus 11 to expected to launch in 2023; key specs leaked, tipped to feature 50MP camera, 2K display & more

    OnePlus is apparently readying to launch a new flagship with Pro-grade specifications but it will be called just the OnePlus 11 instead. The OnePlus 11 launch is expected in the first half of 2023.

    OnePlus 11 to expected to launch in 2023 key specs leaked tipped to feature 50MP camera 2K display more gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 2:58 PM IST

    Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has plans to unveil the OnePlus 11 Pro. OnePlus is apparently readying to launch a new flagship with Pro-grade specifications but it will be called just the OnePlus 11 instead. According to a report coming from a popular tipster, Max Jambor, OnePlus’ next smartphone will be called the OnePlus 11 and not the OnePlus 11 Pro. Although the OnePlus 11 debut is anticipated for the first half of 2023, there is a potential that it might happen sooner.

    Since the OnePlus 11 is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU, the Pro variant is anticipated to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen2 SoC  later next year.

    The majority of the important details of the upcoming OnePlus flagship have been leaked and rumoured, despite the fact that the company hasn't yet made any announcements. The 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 11 is said to include a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

    Also Read | Google Pixel Watch: Users can’t charge smartwatch with phone or wireless pad, confirms tech giant

    A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage are reported to power the OnePlus phone's hardware. The OnePlus phone comes pre-installed with Android 13's OS. A 5000mAh battery with 100W rapid charging capabilities is stated to be included in the phone.

    A triple rear camera system comprising of a 50-megapixel camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto camera is included with the OnePlus 11. The phone is said to include a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phone is anticipated to include Hasselblad-branded cameras on the back panel.

    Also Read | Meta Quest Pro to feature iris scanning for payments, biometrics: Report

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2022, 2:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Google Pixel Watch users cant charge smartwatch with phone or wireless pad confirms tech giant gcw

    Google Pixel Watch: Users can’t charge smartwatch with phone or wireless pad, confirms tech giant

    Moto E22s launched in India from price to specs know all about latest smartphone under Rs 10000 gcw

    Moto E22s launched in India; from price to specs, know all about latest smartphone under Rs 10,000

    Apple Meta Quest Pro to feature iris scanning for payments biometrics Report gcw

    Meta Quest Pro to feature iris scanning for payments, biometrics: Report

    Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 in India Know the latest price is it worth buying gcw

    Apple increases price of iPhone SE 3 by Rs 6,000 in India, Know the latest price

    Motorola E22s to launch today likely to be under Rs 10000 Here is what we know so far gcw

    Motorola E22s to launch today, likely to be under Rs 10,000; Here's what we know so far

    Recent Stories

    Asia Cup 2023: India refuse to travel to Pakistan - Reports-ayh

    Asia Cup 2023: India refuse to travel to Pakistan - Reports

    football Fans go berserk after Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema says he 'will retire at Real Madrid' snt

    Fans go berserk after Ballon d'Or 2022 winner Karim Benzema says he 'will retire at Real Madrid'

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens - gps

    Doctor removes 23 contact lenses from patient's eye; viral video stunned netizens

    Centre approves Minimum Support Prices for six crops; know new prices here - adt

    Centre approves Minimum Support Prices for six crops; know new prices here

    Kedarnath chopper crash: Full list of aviation companies operating helicopter services for Kedarnath Temple AJR

    Kedarnath chopper crash: Full list of aviation companies operating helicopter services for Kedarnath Temple

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon