OnePlus 11 to expected to launch in 2023; key specs leaked, tipped to feature 50MP camera, 2K display & more

OnePlus is apparently readying to launch a new flagship with Pro-grade specifications but it will be called just the OnePlus 11 instead. The OnePlus 11 launch is expected in the first half of 2023.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has plans to unveil the OnePlus 11 Pro. OnePlus is apparently readying to launch a new flagship with Pro-grade specifications but it will be called just the OnePlus 11 instead. According to a report coming from a popular tipster, Max Jambor, OnePlus’ next smartphone will be called the OnePlus 11 and not the OnePlus 11 Pro. Although the OnePlus 11 debut is anticipated for the first half of 2023, there is a potential that it might happen sooner.

Since the OnePlus 11 is expected to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 CPU, the Pro variant is anticipated to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen2 SoC later next year.

The majority of the important details of the upcoming OnePlus flagship have been leaked and rumoured, despite the fact that the company hasn't yet made any announcements. The 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED screen on the OnePlus 11 is said to include a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Also Read | Google Pixel Watch: Users can’t charge smartwatch with phone or wireless pad, confirms tech giant

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, up to 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage are reported to power the OnePlus phone's hardware. The OnePlus phone comes pre-installed with Android 13's OS. A 5000mAh battery with 100W rapid charging capabilities is stated to be included in the phone.

A triple rear camera system comprising of a 50-megapixel camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 32-megapixel 2x telephoto camera is included with the OnePlus 11. The phone is said to include a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phone is anticipated to include Hasselblad-branded cameras on the back panel.

Also Read | Meta Quest Pro to feature iris scanning for payments, biometrics: Report