    Apple iOS 17 to be available from September 18; Check out new features, how to download & more

    Some of the key iOS 17 features include StandBy mode, NameDrop, Journal, Extended call history, and more. These updates will be available for iPhones later this month. Check out new features and how to download it.

    First Published Sep 13, 2023, 1:49 PM IST

    The US-based tech giant Apple has confirmed that iOS 17, its latest operating system for iPhones, will roll out to all users with compatible iPhone models beginning on September 18 (Monday).  iOS 17 is compatible with iPhone models from the iPhone XR/iPhone XS and later, marking the end of support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.  The StandBy mode, NameDrop, Journal, Extended call history, and other important iOS 17 features are only a few. Later this month, these upgrades will be made available for iPhones.

    With NameDrop, exchanging contact information is now as simple as putting your iPhone close to another person's iPhone or Apple Watch. You may start a SharePlay session or exchange photographs using the same action.

    New StandBy functionality is available in iOS 17. You may get a new full-screen experience with glanceable information while the iPhone is charging by flipping it on its side. Clocks, pictures, and widgets are all options for display.

    Messages: You may now examine a transcription of your audio messages and utilise search criteria to discover the precise message you're searching for.

    FaceTime: New video effects on all video conferencing applications, including FaceTime, allow you new ways to express yourself. Continuity Camera is now available for FaceTime calls on Apple TV 4K.

    Journal: With this brand-new software, you may journal about the significant and ordinary events in your life. In order to establish a habit and reflect on the past in order to get fresh insights, journals also incorporate scheduled notifications.

    Here's how you can download iOS 17 on your iPhone:

    - Before installing any significant iOS update, backup your phone.

    - If at all feasible, charge your smartphone when updating

    - If you can, connect to Wi-Fi.

    - Click General on the Settings application.

    - Select "Software Update"

    - Tap Download and Install if an update is available.

    - Type your passcode in

    - Select Install Now after downloading.

     

