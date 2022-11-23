Apple hack: Want to control your Apple Watch with your iPhone? Here's how to do it

Using Apple Watch Mirroring, users can use their iPhone to control their Apple Watch with features like Voice Control and Switch Control. Apple has time and again emphasized that this feature will come in handy for people with physical and motor disabilities.

Instead of tapping the Apple Watch touchscreen, users may use inputs like voice commands, sound actions, head tracking, or external Made for iPhone switches when using Apple Watch Mirroring, which enables capabilities like Voice Control and Switch Control.

To mirror your Apple Watch with your associated iPhone, follow these simple steps:

Log into your iPhone's Settings.

Go to Accessibility in the menu.

Press the Apple Watch Mirroring button.

Turn on Apple Watch Mirroring at this time.

Now, an iPhone window that replicates the Apple Watch display will appear.

Follow these gestures to control your Apple Watch:

Swipe the display up or down to scroll.

Swipe the display left or right to switch between displays.

Tap the display to activate the Digital Crown by pressing it.

Tap the side button on the display to press it.

Touch and hold the Digital Crown on the display to activate Siri.

Meanwhile, Apple released watchOS 9, which includes new capabilities and improved user interfaces for all Apple Watch models. With watchOS 9, the Low Power Mode will increase battery life while maintaining essential Apple Watch capabilities like fall detection and activity tracking. According to reports, the feature would disable or restrict a number of sensors and functionalities, including the Always-On display and background heart rate tracking. The function warns users when only 10% of the battery is remaining, according to the report. Additionally, it will shut off on its own when the battery level reaches 80%.

