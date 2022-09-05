Apple's 2022 biggest event on Sept 7: iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch series 8, AirPods Pro 2 & more launching

At the Apple Far Out virtual launch event, the company is said to unveil several hardware products including Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and the second-generation AirPods Pro are expected to be launched on September 7 during the 'Far Out' event. The event will kick off at 10:30 pm IST on September 7 and it is expected to be a recorded video.

This week, Apple will host the biggest event of the year. This Wednesday, September 7, is the day of the company's "Far Out" event. The Cupertino-based tech company is rumoured to introduce a number of physical goods during this virtual launch event, including the much anticipated iPhone 14 series. On September 7, at 10:30 IST, the event will begin. Unlike previous years, this year's event is anticipated to be a recorded video rather than a webcast from Apple Park. At the event this week, Tim Cook will once again take the stage and make a number of product announcements. The business hasn't given much information about the products it will unveil at the event, but rumours and leaks indicate that there will be new iPads, iPhone series, Apple Watch, AirPods, and more.

iPhone 14 series The newest iPhone will be released at the event on September 7 and is the most anticipated. Apple will stop making the iPhone Mini with the release of the iPhone 14 series, which also includes the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to represent this year's largest development. According to reports, both high-end iPhones will have a new design that will do away with the notch, which has been there for a while, in favour of a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout on top. While the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max are said to have a more powerful version of the A15 Bionic processor that powers the iPhone 13 series, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also rumoured to use Apple's new A16 Bionic chip. According to reports, the iPhone 14 series will also include an upgraded telephoto lens that will improve or introduce Astrophotography to the iPhone 14 models. Additionally, the Apple iPhone 14 series is said to include satellite connectivity and bring the iPhone's always-on display.

iPad 10th generation During the unveiling of the Apple iPhone 14, the entry-level Apple iPad is also scheduled to receive an update. The display on the iPad 10th generation might be bigger than the 10.2-inch model now available. According to rumours, the next iPad will have small bezels, touch ID built into the power button, and a similar look to the iPad Air and iPad Pro. It may include the A14 Bionic processor from Apple, which powers the iPhone 12 series. The 10th-generation Apple iPad may also be unveiled in a separate event in October, along with new Mac computers and iPad Pro variants, according to rumours.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Apple's next-generation AirPods Pro have also been rumoured heavily to come this year. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 will share many features with the original, but they might include an updated processor that will contribute to better audio quality. It's unclear whether the Apple AirPods Pro 2 will include a new design or retain the model that debuted in 2019.