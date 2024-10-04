Apple Diwali Sale 2024: Get iPhone 16 Pro at Rs 58,000; HERE's how

Get the iPhone 16 Pro for Rs 58,000 with attractive trade-in offers during the Apple Diwali Sale 2024. Learn how to avail of this offer and upgrade to the latest iPhone.

Thiruvananthapuram: Apple has kicked off its Diwali sale in India, presenting significant discounts on products including the new iPhone 16 series. As in previous sales, Apple is also providing enticing trade-in options, allowing customers to exchange their old smartphones for the latest models.

For Apple fans, the trade-in program is an appealing way to upgrade to the newest iPhone at a more affordable price. By trading in a well-maintained older iPhone, customers can receive a substantial credit toward their new purchase. Depending on the condition of the device, users can earn up to Rs 67,500 in credit.

Specifically, Apple is offering a maximum of Rs 67,500 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Rs 61,500 for the iPhone 15 Pro through its trade-in program. Likewise, if you receive Rs 61,500 for an iPhone 15 Pro, you can purchase the base model of the iPhone 16 Pro, which retails at Rs 1,19,900, for just Rs 58,000—provided your old device is in excellent condition. Customers can also trade in other older iPhone models to take advantage of the iPhone 16 series during the Apple Diwali Sale.

