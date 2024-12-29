Apple discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in MANY countries | Is India on the list?

Apple has banned the sale of the iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus in several European countries due to their lack of USB-C ports, complying with EU regulations. This ban affects both online and retail stores in nations like France, Germany, and even non-EU member Switzerland.

Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 3:44 PM IST

Tech giant Apple has made a significant decision by banning the sale of three iPhone models, including the iPhone 14, in numerous countries across Europe.  The iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 14, and iPhone 14 Plus are the impacted devices. Consequently, Apple has taken these gadgets off from its online shop in a number of European countries.

Customers will also not be allowed to buy these iPhones from actual retail locations as part of this prohibition, which goes beyond online sales. The European Union's rule governing the usage of the Lightning connection is the reason behind Apple's decision.

A driving force behind this decision was the EU's ruling passed in 2022, which mandated that smartphones and certain electronic devices sold in its 27 member states must come equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging. Although Apple first contested this decision, it ultimately collaborated with the program, which intended to reduce technological waste. Sales of the iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 have been suspended due to their absence of USB-C connections.

Sales of the iPhone SE (3rd generation), iPhone 14 Plus, and iPhone 14 have been suspended due to their absence of USB-C connections. As a result, Apple is currently cleaning out its stock in a number of nations.

Austria, Finland, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, and other countries have ceased selling certain iPhones. It's interesting to note that these three iPhone models are not allowed to be sold in Switzerland, even though the country is not a part of the EU. These gadgets will also no longer be available to clients in Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, recent information regarding the iPhone 17 Air has come to light, providing details about its pricing and production. This model is anticipated to come in September of the following year and is said to be Apple's thinnest iPhone to date. The phone's functionality and design have been described in a number of sources. There are also hints that Apple is interested in creating an iPad and iPhone that can be folded.

