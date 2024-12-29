OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Which smartphone you should prefer buying?

OnePlus is launching its next-gen flagships, the OnePlus 13 and 13R, on January 7, 2025. This comparison analyzes their key differences, from display and processor to camera and battery, to help you choose the best fit.

OnePlus has stated that on January 7, 2025, it will hold an event to introduce its next-generation flagship phones, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 has already been introduced in China, and starting in January 2025, it will be available worldwide, including in India. Based on the information available, we have compared the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R to assist you in selecting the best option for you, taking into account that the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to maintain the same features and characteristics as the Chinese version.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Display The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 2k resolution, whereas the OnePlus 13R has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1240x2772 pixels. In addition, the OnePlus 13 will have more expensive Crystal Shield Super-Ceramic Glass, while the OnePlus 13R will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Additionally, the phone has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatibility, with a maximum brightness of 4500 nits, which is somewhat brighter than the former's 4000 nits.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Proceesor This is where it's easier to see how much the two phones cost. The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU will power the OnePlus 13, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which was the flagship of the previous year, will power the OnePlus 13R. In terms of RAM, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to have up to 24GB of RAM, however the OnePlus 13R may only have 16GB available.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Camera OnePlus 13 features a triple-camera system, including a 50MP main sensor and a specialised periscope telephoto lens. In contrast, the OnePlus 13R is expected to simplify its camera setup, offering a 50MP primary sensor paired with a macro lens. OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Battery The OnePlus 13 has a 6000mAh battery that supports 50W wireless and 100W cable charging. Remarkably, the same battery and charging configuration are anticipated for the OnePlus 13R as well.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Price The flagship device in the new OnePlus 13 series will be the OnePlus 13, with the 13R following it and serving the more reasonably priced flagship market. Although the OnePlus 13 will cost more than the OnePlus 13R, the company has not yet disclosed the phones' prices.

