OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Which smartphone you should prefer buying?

OnePlus is launching its next-gen flagships, the OnePlus 13 and 13R, on January 7, 2025. This comparison analyzes their key differences, from display and processor to camera and battery, to help you choose the best fit.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 1:57 PM IST

OnePlus has stated that on January 7, 2025, it will hold an event to introduce its next-generation flagship phones, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R. The OnePlus 13 has already been introduced in China, and starting in January 2025, it will be available worldwide, including in India. Based on the information available, we have compared the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R to assist you in selecting the best option for you, taking into account that the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to maintain the same features and characteristics as the Chinese version.

article_image2

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Display

The OnePlus 13 has a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel with 2k resolution, whereas the OnePlus 13R has a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1240x2772 pixels. In addition, the OnePlus 13 will have more expensive Crystal Shield Super-Ceramic Glass, while the OnePlus 13R will have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Additionally, the phone has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatibility, with a maximum brightness of 4500 nits, which is somewhat brighter than the former's 4000 nits.

article_image3

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Proceesor

This is where it's easier to see how much the two phones cost. The Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU will power the OnePlus 13, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which was the flagship of the previous year, will power the OnePlus 13R. In terms of RAM, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to have up to 24GB of RAM, however the OnePlus 13R may only have 16GB available.

article_image4

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Camera

OnePlus 13 features a triple-camera system, including a 50MP main sensor and a specialised periscope telephoto lens. In contrast, the OnePlus 13R is expected to simplify its camera setup, offering a 50MP primary sensor paired with a macro lens.

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Battery

The OnePlus 13 has a 6000mAh battery that supports 50W wireless and 100W cable charging. Remarkably, the same battery and charging configuration are anticipated for the OnePlus 13R as well.

article_image5

OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 13R: Price

The flagship device in the new OnePlus 13 series will be the OnePlus 13, with the 13R following it and serving the more reasonably priced flagship market. Although the OnePlus 13 will cost more than the OnePlus 13R, the company has not yet disclosed the phones' prices.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SOC here is what we know gcw

OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC | Here’s what we know

Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025? gcw

Xiaomi 15 Ultra with Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, 50MP camera to launch in February 2025?

Xiaomi to introduce Redmi 14C as its first smartphone launch of 2025? gcw

Xiaomi to introduce Redmi 14C as its first smartphone launch of 2025?

Lava Yuva 2 with notification light 50mp camera 5000 mah battery launch check specs price and more gcw

Lava Yuva 2 with notification light, 50MP camera, 5000mAh battery launched | Check specs, price

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 top 5 value packed smartphone of 2024 you cant miss gcw

iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24: Top 5 value-packed smartphones of 2024 you can’t miss

Recent Stories

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH] NTI

Sikandar Teaser OUT: Salman Khan's intense avatar leaves fans excited for Eid 2025 [WATCH]

Death toll rises to 151, flight recorder recovered: What we know so far in South Korea deadly plane crash shk

Death toll rises to 151, flight recorder recovered: What we know so far in South Korea deadly plane crash

Gold price INCREASES on December 29; Check 22k, 24k rates TODAY ATG

Gold price INCREASES on December 29; Check 22k, 24k rates TODAY

Mahakumbh 2025 : Multi-disaster vehicle equipped to tackle natural disasters and road accidents

Mahakumbh 2025 : Multi-disaster vehicle equipped to tackle natural disasters and road accidents

UP Tourism to debut drone show at Mahakumbh 2025

Mahakumbh 2025 : UP Tourism to Debut Drone Show at Mahakumbh

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon