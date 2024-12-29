OnePlus Open 2 may come with upgraded design and Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC | Here’s what we know

OnePlus is expected to launch its second-generation foldable phone, the OnePlus Open 2, earlier than anticipated, possibly in Q1 2025. Leaked renders suggest a refined design with a larger circular camera module and slim profile. The phone may feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, a 50MP triple camera, and a 2K+ foldable display.

OnePlus could launch its second-generation foldable phone, presumably called the OnePlus Open 2, earlier than expected. The business is anticipated to unveil the foldable early next year, and several claims and leaks indicated that the Open 2 will be released by the second half of 2025.

It is anticipated that the OnePlus Open 2 will be a rebranded Oppo Find N5, which will be available in the future weeks. Zhou Yibao, the product manager for Oppo, also stated that it will debut shortly in a social media exchange with a user. Rumor has it that it will be introduced in the first quarter of 2025, although there is no official launch date.

According to renders shared by Smartprix, the OnePlus Open 2 showcases a refined design with a larger circular camera module. This housing features a rearranged triple-camera setup in the top semicircle, accompanied by Hasselblad branding and an LED flash on the rear panel. The foldable is depicted in a sleek black finish with curved rear edges, measuring less than 10mm in thickness, potentially making it one of the slimmest foldable smartphones available.

Regarding its technology, the Open 2 may be one of the first foldables to use Qualcomm's top processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. It could also include a 50MP triple camera configuration. A circular periscope telephoto lens that supports optical zooms of up to three times might be one of these.

Additionally, foldable screens with 2K+ resolution are reportedly a component of the OnePlus Open 2. Additionally, it could be able to use dual-cell batteries for three-stage wireless charging. In terms of appearance, the phone could resemble its predecessor in having a slimmer, lighter design with a glass or leather back. The foldable could feature a 5,900mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support, ensuring prolonged use with minimal downtime.

OnePlus 13 launch

The OnePlus 12 is gaining attention because of a significant price reduction on Amazon as the company prepares for the January 7, 2025, worldwide and Indian debut of its next-generation flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13. This makes it a desirable option for those on a tight budget looking for a high-end smartphone experience. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version of the OnePlus 12, which was first released in January 2024, is now discounted to Rs 59,999 from its initial launch price of Rs 64,999.

