Apple asks manufacturers to make more iPhone 14 Pro models, suggests analyst

The new iPhone 14 lineup is the talk of the town, however, due to Apple's product segmentation, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models are the ones that are catching everyone's interest. The increase in production should translate into an increase of 10% in shipment forecasts for iPhone 14 Pro models in the 4Q2022.

The new iPhone 14 series is a hot topic, but owing to Apple's product segmentation, the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models are grabbing everyone's attention. A study conducted by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that there is a high demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models. As a result, the Cupertino company has ordered Hon Hai Technologies (Foxconn in China) to convert the manufacturing lines generating the iPhone 14 to start producing iPhone 14 Pro models.

The iPhone 14 Pro/Max variants are the ones in the new iPhone 14 series with the A16 Bionic chipset, new camera system, LTPO screens with AOD, and of course, the Dynamic Island features that everyone is raving about. This generation's iPhone 14/Plus models have received far less updates than the Pro versions, which may account for the initially poor demand.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartwatch announced, coming soon to India; Know expected specs, price

Kuo thinks the change in the manufacturing lines will "boost Apple's product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q2022" as the Christmas and holiday season approaches. The forecasted shipping growth for iPhone 14 Pro models in the fourth quarter of 2022 should climb by 10% as a result of the increase in manufacturing.

According to Kuo, as of now only, Samsung's Display component order changes are seen with Hon Hai Technologies (Foxconn China) production line conversion to iPhone 14 Pro models. In the next weeks, Kuo anticipates that Apple will begin placing orders with other vendors for components for the iPhone 14 Pro model.

Also Read | iPhone 12 under Rs 40,000? Grab Apple smartphone during Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

In India, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are already difficult to get; they are frequently out of stock, and some merchants are asking more than the suggested retail price because to the tremendous demand.

Also Read | Samsung to copy iPhone 14 feature after taking dig at Apple? Here's what we know