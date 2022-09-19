OnePlus Nord Smartwatch announced, coming soon to India; Know expected specs, price

The launch teaser shared by the company also showcases a glimpse of the OnePlus Nord Watch. Going by the teaser, the Nord Watch will have a rectangular dial and will come in a black colour option.

Smartphone brand OnePlus is set to launch its first Nord series smartwatch in India. Through its official social media accounts, the business has been teasering the gadget. "With the brand-new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch, go moving. Coming Soon," the business wrote on Twitter.

It also supplied a link to the web website for the new product, which offers a first look at the wristwatch. For those who are interested in timely information from OnePlus about the soon-to-launch Nord Smartwatch, the teaser page also features a Notify Me option.

The watch's rectangular, rounded-corner dial is seen in the posted photograph. Additionally, a multipurpose button is visible on the device's right side. The OnePlus Nord Smartwatch teaser website also has several indications regarding the features that are anticipated for it. For instance, it states that the business may release what looks to be a smartwatch unlock function on September 20.

It is anticipated that the OnePlus Nord Smartwatch will have a distinctive-looking strap. Three colour choices are anticipated: Back, White, and Gold. An SpO2 sensor, a heart rate monitoring sensor, a sleep tracker, a workout tracker, and a specialised activity monitor are possible health features on the device. Additionally, the wristwatch could have connection through Bluetooth 5.2 and daily activity monitoring.

The OnePlus Nord Smartwatch is a said to be a reasonably priced gadget. It will probably cost less than 10,000. The OnePlus Smartwatch costs Rs 14,999, as a point of reference.