Google may launch Pixel Buds Pro wireless soon, to challenge AirPods Pro

Google may release its own Pixel Buds Pro truly wireless earbuds this year, competing with the AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Pro on the market. Google is gradually but steadily expanding its product lineup, and having a Pro version of the wireless earbuds is excellent for the corporation in order for more people to find the brand appealing.

The Pixel Buds Pro will be available in a variety of colours, according to a reputable source called Jon Prosser, who also discusses the numerous colours the gadget will be available in for users.

Google has suggested that it may have more than one hardware device to show off during the Google I/O 2022 keynote next week, so might the Pixel Buds Pro be among them? We can't rule out that possibility right now, and based on the time of this tweet, it's probable Google may release this real wireless earbud shortly.

Historically, the Pixel audio gear has been released alongside smartphones, so Google might possibly wait till the Pixel 7 series is released later this year.

The ordinary Pixel Buds lack a number of capabilities, most notably active noise cancelling (ANC). As a result, the Pro version might bring that to the table, providing users with options other than the AirPods Pro and the Galaxy Buds Pro. In addition, the Pixel Buds Pro will get a revised design for improved comfort and audio quality.

Keeping all of this in mind, as well as other useful choices, Google Pixel Buds Pro might be priced about $200 (approximately Rs 15,100) or somewhat above.

