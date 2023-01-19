Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple's 2nd-Gen HomePod is here in India; Check out specs, price, other details

    The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has now announced the launch of its second-generation HomePod that comes with advanced computational audio and supports immersive Spatial Audio tracks.  HomePod delivers incredible audio quality, with rich, deep bass and stunning high frequencies.

    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 3:25 PM IST

    The Cupertino, California-based tech giant Apple has now announced the release of its second-generation HomePod, which comes with cutting-edge computational audio and supports immersive Spatial Audio tracks. These announcements come after the company unveiled the new MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models with the most recent M2-series chipsets on this Tuesday.

    Users may now utilise Siri to construct smart home automations with the new HomePod. HomePod produces amazing audio quality with astonishing high frequencies and deep, rich bass. A powerful acoustic experience is achieved by combining a custom-engineered high-excursion woofer, a strong motor that moves the diaphragm a stunning 20mm, a built-in bass-EQ mic, and a beamforming array of five tweeters around the base.

    An S7 processor powers the HomePod. The S7 processor is integrated with software and system-sensing technologies, according to the manufacturer, to give even more powerful computational audio that fully utilises its acoustic system for a revolutionary listening experience.

    It has five tweeters, a 20mm driver, and an EQ mic that is incorporated right in. A house intercom system with two speakers can be utilised to broadcast messages.

    Apple HomePod can now detect indoor settings thanks to the new temperature and humidity sensor, enabling users to automate actions like drawing the curtains or turning on a fan as needed. Additionally, it has smoke and carbon monoxide detectors that send iPhone notifications to owners while they are gone.

    Additionally, users can now navigate through new categories including climate, lighting, and security in the updated Home app. It has a new multicamera view and makes smart home setup and operation simple.

    In India, the new Apple HomePod costs Rs 32,900. It comes in Midnight and White colour options. Pre-orders for the smartphone are now open in India through authorised Apple shops. Regarding the sale, you can buy February 3rd onwards.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 3:25 PM IST
