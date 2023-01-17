Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    iPhone 14 available at LOWEST price ever on Flipkart! Know how to buy Apple smartphone

    iPhone 14 has received a major price cut ever since its launch. The device is being sold at a discount of Rs 10,000 on Flipkart. The price is not inclusive of the bank offer and exchange offer. After using bank offers and exchanging your old phone, it can be lowered further. Flipkart sale will be live until January 20, so grab the deal while it lasts.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 3:16 PM IST

    Now is the perfect moment to get an iPhone 14 if you had been wanting to but were prevented from doing so due to its high price. That's because the price of the iPhone 14 is at its lowest point since the device's introduction. The iPhone 14, now available at Rs 66,900, was previously priced at Rs 79,900. Due to the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days deal, the phone's price has decreased.

    The best part of the bargain is that the price of the iPhone 14 has dropped by more than Rs 10,000 excluding bank and exchange incentives. You may get the iPhone 14 for even less money if you have an bank card and a previous phone to trade in. Grab the offer while it lasts, as the Flipkart sale will be active until January 20.

    Also Read | iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 7 & more: Check out top 5 deals during Amazon, Flipkart sale

    The price of the iPhone 14, which was previously Rs 79,900 for the 128GB version, has been reduced to Rs 66,900 on Flipkart. Since the bank offer and exchange offer are not included in the price, replacing your old phone and using a qualifying bank card will qualify you for further savings. So you may save Rs 1,000 on the smartphone if you have an ICICI bank card or a Citi Bank card.

    Additionally, you may sell your old smartphone for up to Rs 20,000. For instance, you may earn Rs 20,000 for your old iPhone 12 if you want to trade it in for an iPhone 14.

    The 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display on the Apple iPhone 14 has small bezels and a wide colour spectrum. The display has Face ID sensors, HDR capability, and a brightness of 1200 nits. It features a 60Hz typical refresh rate. The A15 Bionic chip, which features a 16-core NPU and a 5-core graphics processor, powers the iPhone 14.

    Also Read | iQoo Neo 7 India launch date CONFIRMED; to be available via Amazon

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 3:16 PM IST
