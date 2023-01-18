Apple new Mac mini desktops with M2-series chips launched; Know all about price & features

The latest Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chipset delivers faster performance, even more unified memory, and advanced connectivity, including support for up to two displays on the M2 model, and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model. The new Apple Mac mini with M2 is priced at Rs 59900 and Rs 49900 for education. Mac mini with M2 Pro is available at Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,19,900 for education.

Apple, a US-based technology behemoth, has introduced new Mac mini desktops with M2 processors in India. The most recent Mac mini, equipped with the M2 and M2 Pro chipsets, offers improved connection, quicker performance, and even more unified memory. It also supports up to two screens on the M2 model and up to three displays on the M2 Pro model.

The most recent Mac mini with M2 has a 10-core GPU, 16 neural engine cores, and an 8-core CPU with four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. 8GB/16GB/24GB of RAM and 256GB/1TB/2TB of SSD storage are included with this gear. The Mac mini M2 Pro, on the other hand, features 10 CPU cores, including 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores.

Additionally, a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU are available in the tiny M2 Pro. 16 neural engine cores are present. In contrast to the Mac mini M2 Pro, which supports three 6K resolution screens at 60Hz, the Mac mini M2 only supports a single 6K resolution display at 60Hz.

Additionally, a 4K resolution display at 240Hz or 144Hz is supported with the M2 Pro-powered Mac mini. The latest Mac mini versions have a 3.5mm headphone connector and an integrated speaker. A Display port, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and compatibility for VGA with an adapter are additional ports.

The shell of the Mac mini is made entirely of recycled aluminium, all magnets contain rare earth elements, the main logic board is soldered with tin, and many printed circuit boards are gold-plated. These materials are all used in the Mac mini to reduce its environmental effect.

The cost of the new Apple Mac mini with M2 is Rs 59900 and Rs 49900 for educational institutions. The price of a Mac mini with M2 Pro is Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,19,900 for educational institutions. In India, reservations for the new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro are now open. On Tuesday, January 24, it will start to reach users, as well as Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers.

