4 reasons why you should buy Poco X5 Pro 5G

The newly-launched Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone is set to go on sale in India for the first time today via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The Poco X5 Pro 5G comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display, and a massive 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging speed.

Poco X5 Pro 5G is going on sale for the first time in India today. This new Poco phone is a typical example of the Xiaomi spin-off going back to its roots because it offers outstanding performance at an affordable price. Here are four reasons why you should buy this latest smartphone.

Display

The 6.67-inch pOLED screen on the Poco X5 Pro offers a 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. This phone supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, and the display can reach 900 nits. A hole punch cutout in the middle and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection are also included.

Also Read | WhatsApp update: Messaging app working on new feature to allow users to send photos in original quality

Camera

This phone has three cameras on the back: a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a second 2MP macro camera. A 16MP selfie camera is located on the front.

Other specs you need to know

The Poco X5 Pro's internal CPU is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G. This is coupled with up to 256GB of UFS2.2 storage and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. This cannot be expanded. MIUI 14 runs the show and is based on Android 12. The phone will receive 3 years of security updates in addition to 2 years of major OS updates. A 5,000mAh battery with 67W rapid charging completes the set.

Also Read | Oppo Find N2 Flip to launch globally on February 15; will take on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Price and offers

A Poco X5 Pro 5G variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs 22,999 rupees in India. Customers would have to pay Rs 24,999 for a variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Flipkart and Poco are working together to sell and distribute products.

When using ICICI Bank cards to make purchases, Poco is giving customers a Rs 2,000 immediate discount, making the Poco X5 Pro available for Rs 20,999 or Rs 22,999, respectively, as the net effective price. Additionally, there is a bonus of Rs 2,000 available in exchange.

Also Read | Realme 10 Pro Coca-Cola edition phone launched at Rs 20,999 with special retail box; Check out details