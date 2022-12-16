Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple expected to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air next year: Report

    Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023, a media report said. Sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will be the largest MacBook Air to date.
     

    Apple expected to launch 15 5 inch MacBook Air next year report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 16, 2022, 2:25 PM IST

    Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air next year. A 15.5-inch MacBook Air with a Cupertino, California, tech giant is reportedly planning to release it in the spring of 2023, according to media reports. The manufacture of the display panels will start in the first quarter of 2023, according to renowned display analyst Ross Young.

    If the rumours are accurate, the new 15.5-inch MacBook Air will be the biggest model available. Between the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will be positioned. Young had stated that the display would be roughly 15.2 inches, but he now claims that it would be 15.5 inches.

    Also Read | Oppo Find N2 finally debuts, likely to take on Samsung's foldable smartphones; Details here

    It is anticipated to have a 1080p camera, an updated sound system, and a MagSafe charging connector. The M2 and M2 Pro processor choices for the upcoming MacBook Air are anticipated. The 13-inch MacBook Air from last year's release had flat sides, a large Force Touch trackpad, a keyboard with function buttons, and other features. The 15-inch MacBook Air is anticipated to have the same overall design.

    In March, it was reported that the tech giant was developing a 15-inch MacBook Air which was expected to get launched next year. It is expected to be thinner and lighter and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple.

    Apple used to offer the MacBook Air in two different screen sizes, 11 inches and 13 inches, but it eventually simplified the lineup to get rid of the smaller option. Alongside the larger-screened MacBook Air, Bloomberg reported in June that Apple is also developing a 12-inch MacBook. This machine, however, is not slated for a launch until sometime at the end of 2023 or in early 2024.

    Also Read | 'Galaxy awaits you...' Samsung mocks iPhone users in a new ‘On the Fence’ ad | WATCH

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2022, 2:25 PM IST
