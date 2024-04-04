Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Jurgen Klopp lauds Caoimhin Kelleher's contribution in Liverpool's pursuit of treble

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher for his vital role in the team's quest for multiple titles this season.

    Jurgen Klopp hails Caoimhin Kelleher's contribution in Liverpool's pursuit of treble
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 4, 2024, 7:53 PM IST

    With Alisson sidelined due to injury for nearly two months, Kelleher has stepped up admirably, nearly matching the appearances of Liverpool's first-choice goalkeeper this season. Having featured in 23 games, Kelleher has been instrumental in Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph, their Premier League title challenge, and their advancement to the latter stages of the Europa League.

    Speaking ahead of Liverpool's upcoming clash against Sheffield United, Klopp expressed his admiration for Kelleher's performances in goal.

    "If you would have asked me before the season, I think I was never shy of praising Caoimh," Klopp remarked. "You can take Ali [Alisson] out for a long spell, it would have been a problem, not because of Caoimh but because he never had to play that many games, so you never know how that will look."

    Klopp emphasised the resilience and adaptability shown by Kelleher and other squad members in coping with injuries and seizing opportunities throughout the season. He credited their collective efforts for Liverpool's remarkable achievements so far.

    Liverpool anticipates Alisson's return to action in April, providing a boost as they navigate the challenges of the closing stages of the season. With a crucial fixture against Sheffield United on the horizon, Klopp's side aims to reclaim their position at the top of the Premier League table following Arsenal's recent victory over Luton Town.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2024, 7:55 PM IST
