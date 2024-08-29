Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer at Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch

    Malayalam actor and politician Suresh Gopi reveals his favorite footballer during the Thrissur Magic FC jersey launch event for the Super League Kerala. The tournament will commence in the first week of September. 

    football Suresh Gopi Reveals His Favorite Footballer at Thrissur Magic FC Jersey Launch scr
    Author
    Asianetnews English Stories
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

    Actor and Member of Parliament Suresh Gopi revealed his favorite footballers name. It happened during the jersey launch event of Thrissur Magic FC for the Super League Kerala. The anchor asked Suresh Gopi about his favorite footballer. Suresh Gopi replied that he doesn't follow world football that closely. But he asked the anchor to guess who his and his family's favorite player might be. The anchor suggested names like Argentinian captain Lionel Messi and legend Pele, but Suresh Gopi shook his head, indicating those were not the right answers.

    Also read:  Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning free-kick in Al-Nassr's win; inches closer to 900 career goals (WATCH)

    Suresh Gopi then revealed that the player he and his family admire is the 'handsome footballer' Cristiano Ronaldo. Suresh Gopi, along with the team's ambassador, actor Nivin Pauly, and team owner, producer Listin Stephen, unveiled the official jersey. Actor Babu Antony, the team's head coach Giovanni Scanu, assistant coach Satheevan Balan, and former Kerala Blasters player Sushant Mathew also attended the event.

    The Super League matches will commence in the first week of September. Six teams from various districts of Kerala will compete in the inaugural Super League. Apart from Thrissur Magic FC, the other teams in the league are Forza Kochi FC, owned by actor Prihviraj Sukumaran, Thiruvananthapuram Komban's FC, Malappuram FC, Calicut FC, and Kannur Warriors FC.

    The tournament will be played in a league-cum-knockout format, featuring a total of 30 matches. After the end of the league phase, the top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semifinals and then the final will be played between the winners of the two semifinal matches. The matches will be held at four stadiums, including the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

    Former Indian Super League (ISL) players CK Vineeth and Melson Alves are the star players of Thrissur Magic FC. The Super League will also witness the return of Vineeth, who took a break from professional football last season. I-League stars Abhijit Sarkar and Nikhil Kadam are also in the team. 

    Also read:  La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico Madrid held to a goalless draw by Espanyol

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football La Liga 2024-25: Atletico Madrid held to a goalless draw by Espanyol scr

    La Liga 2024-25: Wasteful Atletico Madrid held to a goalless draw by Espanyol

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    Uruguayan footballer Juan Izquierdo dies days after collapsing during Nacional's Copa Libertadores match

    La Liga 2024-25: Debutant Dani Olmo's late winner helps Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1

    La Liga 2024-25: Debutant Dani Olmo's late winner helps Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 2-1

    football Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan scr

    Atletico Madrid sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan

    football Barcelona register Dani Olmo in La Liga; Spaniard set to make debut against Rayo Vallecano scr

    Barcelona register Dani Olmo in La Liga: Spaniard set to make debut against Rayo Vallecano

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-536 Aug 29 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future NTI

    Maximizing your retirement savings: Top investment options for a secure future

    Godfather II horror in real life Bengaluru woman wakes up to find dead friend in Kengeri on bed husband detained vkp

    Bengaluru’s own ‘Godfather-II’ moment: Woman wakes up to find dead friend in bed; Husband detained

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 29: Price of 22k increases THIS much ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 29: Price of 22k increases THIS much

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time? RBA

    Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Nani, Vivek Athreya's action drama worth your time?

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon