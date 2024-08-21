Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    North East United FC vs Indian Army FT: Durand Cup 2024 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream

    Both sides qualified for the last eight stage of Asia's oldest football tournament courtesy of finishing on top of their groups with a perfect record of three wins from as many games. 

    football North East United FC vs Indian Army FT: Durand Cup 2024 Schedule, Fixture and Live Stream scr
    Author
    Sreejith CR
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 1:13 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    The first quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2024 will witness North East United FC take on Indian Army FT at Sai Stadium in Kokrajhar on Wednesday (August 21). Both sides earned a spot in the last eight stage of Asia's oldest football tournament courtesy of finishing on top of their groups with a perfect record of three wins from as many games. 

    Also read: Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    North East United started off with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Bodoland FC, before thrashing Border Security Force 4-0. And then, the Highlanders ended their group stage with a dominant 5-1 victory against Odisha FC. Forward Jithin MS has been NEUFC's star performer in the 133rd edition of the competition, with four goals to his name so far. 

    The Kerala-born attacker has been in phenomenal form, having found the back of the net in each of the last three outings. The 26-year-old netted a brace against Odisha FC last time out. He is now tournament's second-highest goal-scorer with four scalps to his name, only behind Kerala Blasters FC's Noah Sadaoui (6).  

    Indian Army, on the other hand, started their Durand Cup 2024 campaign with a narrow 1-0 win over Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC. They then thrashed Assam Rifles 3-0 before getting the all-important victory over Jamshedpur FC to seal qualification to the knockout round. IAFT came-from-behind to snatch a 3-2 win over the JFC last Wednesday (August 14). 

    The Men of Steel took a 2-0 lead into the break. But the Army men came out all guns blazing in the second-half and netted three goals in the final 20 minutes courtesy of one effort each from Rahul Ramakrishnan, Alan Thapa and Bikash Thapa. Alan was named man of the match for his stunning performance and the 25-year-old is expected to continue his run of form.  

    North East United FC vs Indian Army FT Schedule and Fixture 

    The Durand Cup 2024 match between North East United FC and Indian Army FT will take place at the SAI Stadium in Kokrajhar at 4:00 PM IST on Wednesday.  

    North East United FC vs Indian Army FT Live Streaming Details

    The live telecast of the Durand Cup 2024 match between North East United FC and Indian Army FT will be available on Sony Sports Network India. Meanwhile, the match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website in India.  

    Also read: Georgino Rutter: Brighton signs forward from Leeds for club-record deal

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Georgino Rutter: Brighton signs forward from Leeds for club-record deal scr

    Georgino Rutter: Brighton signs forward from Leeds for club-record deal

    Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    Igor Stimac vs AIFF: EX-India coach moves to FIFA over breach of contract

    football Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's side stage comeback to steal 2-2 La Liga draw scr

    Villarreal vs Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's side stage comeback to steal 2-2 La Liga draw

    football Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: The Foxes earn a Premier League point against wasteful Spurs scr

    Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: The Foxes earn a Premier League point against wasteful Spurs

    football Durand Cup 2024: Quarterfinal fixtures rescheduled due to potential security issues in Kolkata scr

    Durand Cup 2024: Quarterfinal fixtures rescheduled due to potential security issues in Kolkata

    Recent Stories

    Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure AJR

    Bulandshahr post office superintendent dies by suicide after CBI raid; note alleges employee pressure

    Converting your car from petrol to CNG for eco-friendly driving

    Converting your car from petrol to CNG for eco-friendly driving

    Assam girl missing: Tasmeen not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues dmn

    Assam girl missing: Tasmeen not spotted in CCTV footage at Kanyakumari railway station as search continues

    Inspiring video: Sushmita Sen's latest workout Instagram post goes viral; actress sets new fitness goals RBA

    Inspiring video: Sushmita Sen's latest workout Instagram post goes viral; actress sets new fitness goals

    Kerala: Spanning across 12.93 acres, Pinarayi village to get massive education hub estimated at Rs 285 crore anr

    Kerala: Spanning across 12.93 acres, Pinarayi village to get massive education hub estimated at Rs 285 crore

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon