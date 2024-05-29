Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Euro 2024: Full list of matches, kick-off times, venues and more about the tournament

    The EURO 2024 football championship is set to kick off on June 14 in Germany. With 24 teams competing, the tournament will feature matches across various venues, culminating in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion. Here's the full schedule, including match dates, kick-off times in IST and CET, and venue details.

    Euro 2024: Full list of matches, kick-off times, venues and more about the tournament
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 29, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

    The opening match of the European Championship will feature host Germany facing Scotland at the Munich Football Arena on June 14 at 9 PM local time (12:30 AM IST on June 15).

    International football returns with the 2024 European Championship, featuring 24 teams competing for the title starting in Germany on June 14. The 17th edition of the Euros will conclude a month later with the final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

    Groups

    Group A: Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland
    Group B: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania
    Group C: Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England
    Group D: Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France
    Group E: Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine
    Group F: Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czechia

    Full Schedule for EURO 2024


    June 14 | Germany vs Scotland | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 15) in Munich
    June 15 | Hungary vs Switzerland | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Cologne
    June 15 | Spain vs Croatia | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Berlin
    June 15 | Italy vs Albania | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 16) in Dortmund
    June 16 | Poland vs Netherlands | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Hamburg
    June 16 | Slovenia vs Denmark | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Stuttgart
    June 16 | Serbia vs England | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 17) in Gelsenkirchen
    June 17 | Romania vs Ukraine | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Munich
    June 17 | Belgium vs Slovakia | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Frankfurt
    June 17 | Austria vs France | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 18) in Dusseldorf
    June 18 | Turkey vs Georgia | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dortmund
    June 18 | Portugal vs Czechia | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 19) in Leipzig
    June 19 | Croatia vs Albania | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Hamburg
    June 19 | Germany vs Hungary | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Stuttgart
    June 19 | Scotland vs Switzerland | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 20) in Cologne
    June 20 | Slovenia vs Serbia | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Munich
    June 20 | Denmark vs England | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Frankfurt
    June 20 | Spain vs Italy | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 21) in Gelsenkirchen
    June 21 | Slovakia vs Ukraine | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Dusseldorf
    June 21 | Poland vs Austria | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Berlin
    June 21 | Netherlands vs France | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 22) in Leipzig
    June 22 | Georgia vs Czechia | 3:00 PM | 6:30 PM in Hamburg
    June 22 | Turkey vs Portugal | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dortmund
    June 22 | Belgium vs Romania | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 23) in Cologne
    June 23 | Switzerland vs Germany | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 24) in Frankfurt
    June 23 | Scotland vs Hungary | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 24) in Stuttgart
    June 24 | Albania vs Spain | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 25) in Dusseldorf
    June 24 | Croatia vs Italy | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 25) in Leipzig
    June 25 | France vs Poland | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dortmund
    June 25 | Netherlands vs Austria | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Berlin
    June 25 | Denmark vs Serbia | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 26) in Munich
    June 25 | England vs Slovenia | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 26) in Cologne
    June 26 | Slovakia vs Romania | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Frankfurt
    June 26 | Ukraine vs Belgium | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Stuttgart
    June 26 | Georgia vs Portugal | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 27) in Gelsenkirchen
    June 26 | Czechia vs Turkey | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 27) in Hamburg

    Round of 16

    June 29 | 2A vs 2B | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Berlin
    June 29 | 1A vs 2C | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (June 30) in Dortmund
    June 30 | 1C vs 3D/E/F | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Gelsenkirchen
    June 30 | 1B vs 3A/D/E/F | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 1) in Cologne
    July 1 | 2D vs 2E | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dusseldorf
    July 1 | 1F vs 3A/B/C | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 2) in Frankfurt
    July 2 | 1E vs 3A/B/C/D | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Munich
    July 2 | 1D vs 2F | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 3) in Leipzig

    Quarterfinals

    July 5 | Winner of Match 40 vs Winner of Match 38 | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Dusseldorf
    July 5 | Winner of Match 41 vs Winner of Match 42 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 6) in Hamburg
    July 6 | Winner of Match 39 vs Winner of Match 37 | 6:00 PM | 9:30 PM in Stuttgart
    July 6 | Winner of Match 43 vs Winner of Match 44 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 7) in Berlin

    Semifinals

    July 9 | Winner of Match 45 vs Winner of Match 46 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 10) in Munich
    July 10 | Winner of Match 47 vs Winner of Match 48 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 11) in Dortmund

    Final

    July 14 | Winner of Match 49 vs Winner of Match 50 | 9:00 PM | 12:30 AM (July 15) in Berlin

    When and Where to Watch EURO 2024?

    All matches of EURO 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

