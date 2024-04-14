Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Erik ten Hag walks out of press conference after confronted over Man United's 'worst' EPL season (WATCH)

    Erik ten Hag's departure from a Manchester United press conference after declining to address questions about the team's performance sparks speculation amidst their struggles in the Premier League.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 14, 2024, 4:46 PM IST

    A visibly frustrated Erik ten Hag declined to address inquiries regarding Manchester United's potential struggle this season, culminating in their worst Premier League finish, before abruptly leaving his post-match press conference at Bournemouth.

    The Dutch manager faced the media following a contentious 2-2 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday evening. Bruno Fernandes' two crucial goals salvaged a point for United, who also dodged a last-minute penalty call against them. Despite the dramatic events, United's performance continued to disappoint, conceding an alarming number of shots and ranking highest in attempts conceded among Premier League teams this season.

    The lackluster display further fueled speculation about Ten Hag's future at Old Trafford, especially as new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe now oversees football operations. With a dismal league run, United find themselves in seventh place, behind Newcastle on goal difference, after the Magpies' emphatic 4-0 victory over Tottenham.

    United's recent winless streak in the league presents a setback in their quest for European qualification next season. Additionally, a potential defeat to West Ham on Sunday could see them drop to eighth place.

    This dip in form brings back memories of the 2013/14 season when United finished in seventh place, their lowest position in the Premier League era. David Moyes's tenure as manager ended prematurely, with Ryan Giggs taking over on an interim basis.

    Following the press conference at the Vitality Stadium, Ten Hag chose to exit, signaling the growing pressure and scrutiny surrounding Manchester United's current campaign.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2024, 4:48 PM IST
