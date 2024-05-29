Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach, replacing Xavi

    Barcelona has announced the appointment of Hansi Flick as their new head coach, succeeding Xavi. Flick, who previously managed Bayern Munich and the German national team, has signed a two-year contract, aligning with the end of Joan Laporta's presidency.

    Barcelona have officially announced that former Bayern Munich and Germany manager Hansi Flick has taken over as their new head coach.

    Xavi, who had initially planned to leave in the summer, reversed his decision but ultimately parted ways with the club before their final LaLiga game.

    Flick has signed a two-year contract, which will see him at the helm until the summer of 2026, coinciding with the end of Joan Laporta's presidency. During his tenure at Bayern Munich, Flick secured every major honor available and later managed Germany at the 2022 World Cup, departing after a group stage exit.

    Earlier today, Barcelona confirmed that they have officially terminated Xavi's contract and that of his staff one year early.

    Also Read: Kylian Mbappe's exit from PSG risks turning ugly as club owes close to 100 million euros

