Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury

    Poland's captain Robert Lewandowski will miss the Euro 2024 opener against the Netherlands on June 16 due to a thigh injury sustained during a friendly match against Turkey. The injury adds to Poland's concerns as they prepare to face Austria and France in the upcoming tournament.

    Euro 2024: Poland Captain Robert Lewandowski to miss opening game due to injury osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 7:57 PM IST

    Poland's captain, Robert Lewandowski, will miss the country's Euro 2024 opener against the Netherlands on June 16 due to a thigh injury, as confirmed by the Polish football federation's doctor on Tuesday. The 35-year-old striker sustained the injury during Monday's 2-1 friendly win against Turkey. Poland's next matches are against Austria on June 21 and the tournament co-favorites France on June 25. Dr. Jacek Jaroszewski stated, "We are doing everything so that Robert can play in the second match against Austria."

    Lewandowski, who plays for Barcelona, was substituted after just 33 minutes during his 150th international appearance. Despite this setback, Poland coach Michal Probierz remained hopeful about Lewandowski's recovery, expressing optimism post-match.

    In addition to Lewandowski's injury, Probierz faces further challenges with injuries to other key players. Hellas Verona's Karol Swiderski injured his ankle while celebrating his goal against Turkey, and his teammate, defender Pawel Dawidowicz, strained his quadriceps during the game. Both players are expected to return to full training within 3-4 days.

    Furthermore, striker Arkadiusz Milik suffered a knee injury during the warmup victory against Ukraine last Friday and has undergone minor surgery, making him unavailable for the tournament.

    Probierz's remaining fit attacking options include Krzysztof Piatek from Istanbul Basaksehir and Adam Buksa from Antalyaspor, who collectively have 17 goals in 44 appearances for Poland. Poland remains unbeaten in their last eight games and has reached the past three European Championship finals, including a quarter-final appearance in 2016.

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 7:57 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vinicius Junior hails historic court decision against racist football fans osf

    Vinicius Junior hails historic court decision against racist football fans

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world osf

    Lionel Messi declares Real Madrid as the best team in the world

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable growth in family vacation photos osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. stuns fans with remarkable physical growth in family vacation photos

    Football Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City osf

    Veteran striker Jamie Vardy signs new one-year contract with Leicester City

    Football Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event osf

    Euro 2024: All the Barcelona players competing at the mega event

    Recent Stories

    6 times Esha Gupta shared BOLD pictures that flaunted her HOT toned body RKK

    6 times Esha Gupta shared BOLD pictures that flaunted her HOT toned body

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistani YouTuber fatally shot by a security guard while vlogging about the match; Report

    What tax changes to expect as NDA comes back in power? RKK

    What tax changes to expect as NDA comes back in power?

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan team, give them 'club level' team tag osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kamran Akmal slams Pakistan team, give them 'club level' team tag

    NEVER keep water bottle near your head while sleeping RKK

    NEVER keep water bottle near your head while sleeping

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon