Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Date, time, where to watch in India & more

    As Borussia Dortmund face off against Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, the stage is set for a thrilling contest. With Real Madrid aiming for their 15th title and Dortmund seeking their second, the match promises high stakes and exciting football action.

    Champions League final, Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Date, time, where to watch in India & more osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 31, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

    Can Real Madrid secure their 15th UEFA Champions League title? We preview Saturday’s final at Wembley Stadium with our Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid prediction and insights.

    Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Stats:

    Real Madrid are the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League final, with the Opta supercomputer predicting a 55.4% chance of victory in 90 minutes over Borussia Dortmund.
    Dortmund have only won three of their 14 encounters with Madrid in this competition (D5 L6).
    If they avoid defeat here, Los Blancos will have gone unbeaten across a European Cup/Champions League season for the first time in their history.

    Match Preview

    Real Madrid aim to extend their unparalleled record in the UEFA Champions League as they face Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s final.

    Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, boasting 14 European titles, stands unmatched in the competition's history. Opposing them at Wembley Stadium is Dortmund, appearing in their third Champions League final.

    The Bundesliga side claimed their sole Champions League title in 1996-97, defeating Juventus 3-1. They reached the final again in 2012-13 but lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley.

    This year, Real Madrid edged past Bayern Munich with a 4-3 aggregate win, thanks to Joselu’s late brace securing a 2-1 victory in the second leg. A contentious offside call nullified Matthijs de Ligt’s potential equalizer, allowing Madrid to advance.

    Real Madrid have dominated their matches this season, trailing for only 7.5% of their total game time in the Champions League. They've staged four comeback victories, a feat matched only by Barcelona (1999-2000) and Real Madrid themselves (2016-17).

    In contrast, Dortmund's journey to the final saw their opponents hit the woodwork 12 times, including six in their semi-final against PSG. Edin Terzić’s team reached the final after a 2-0 aggregate win over PSG, with Mats Hummels’ decisive header at Parc des Princes.

    Hummels, who has played every minute of Dortmund's campaign, could become the first outfield player to do so in a winning season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2017-18. The last defender to achieve this was Sami Hyypiä with Liverpool in 2004-05.

    Dortmund will need to contain Vinícius Júnior, who has five goals and four assists in the Champions League this season. Over the past three campaigns, Vinícius has been involved in more goals (31) than any other player, with 17 contributions in knockout stages.

    Dortmund will be without Sébastien Haller, Ramy Bensebaïni, and Julien Duranville. Niclas Füllkrug is expected to lead the attack, supported by Jadon Sancho, Karim Adeyemi, and Julian Brandt.

    Ancelotti faces a selection dilemma between Thibaut Courtois and Andriy Lunin in goal, with David Alaba and Aurélien Tchouaméni sidelined. Toni Kroos is set to play his final club match, while 20-year-old Jude Bellingham will aim to secure his first Champions League title against his former club.

    Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head record

    This will be the 15th meeting between these sides in the Champions League. Madrid have faced Dortmund 14 times, more than any other opponent except Bayern (22) and Juventus (16). Dortmund have only won three of these encounters (D5 L6), with their lowest win percentage against any team they've faced at least five times.

    Despite winning their last two league matches, Madrid's focus on the final is evident. They could become the second Spanish side to win the Champions League unbeaten in a single campaign, after Barcelona in 2005-06.

    Dortmund, finishing fifth in the Bundesliga, are the second-lowest ranked German side to reach a Champions League final, after Bayern Munich in 1974-75.

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 10:32 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Barcelona targets this 25-year-old La Liga defensive midfielder for summer transfer osf

    Barcelona targets this 25-year-old La Liga defensive midfielder for summer transfer

    Football 'Very motivated to be here': Vincent Kompany speaks for the first time as Bayern Munich boss (WATCH) osf

    'Very motivated to be here': Vincent Kompany speaks for the first time as Bayern Munich boss (WATCH)

    Football Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach, replacing Xavi osf

    Barcelona appoint Hansi Flick as head coach, replacing Xavi

    Football Kylian Mbappe's exit from PSG risks turning ugly as club owes close to 100 million euros osf

    Kylian Mbappe's exit from PSG risks turning ugly as club owes close to 100 million euros

    Football Euro 2024: Full list of matches, kick-off times, venues and more about the tournament osf

    Euro 2024: Full list of matches, kick-off times, venues and more about the tournament

    Recent Stories

    UP SHOCKER! Woman sedates husband, gives electric shock for taking away her phone; check details AJR

    UP SHOCKER! Woman sedates husband, gives electric shock for taking away her phone; check details

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma hopes for quick acclimatisation of NY pitch ahead mega tournament snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma hopes for quick acclimatisation of NY pitch ahead mega tournament

    Over 16000 Kerala government employees to retire today; Rs 9000 crore burden on treasury anr

    Over 16,000 Kerala government employees to retire today; Rs 9000 crore burden on treasury

    Petrol diesel prices on May 31: Check how much it costs in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on May 31: Check how much it costs in your city

    Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this RBA

    Garudan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Sasikumar, Unni Mukunthan's action movie, worth your time? Read this

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon