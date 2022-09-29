Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reason behind having Kuttu during Navarati fasting, along with some delicious recipes you can prepare

     Have you noticed that people have Kuttu( buckwheat) drink their fast in Navratri? Is there any reason behind it? Read on to find out the reason behind it. We have also given some delicious food recipes prepared using Kuttu for you to try out. 

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 3:24 PM IST

    During the celebrations of Navratri, devotees fast. Throughout this fasting period, people consume Kuttu(buckwheat). According to Hindu mythology, it is a strict NO for consuming grains during Navaratri. Hence pseudo cereals such as kuttu or Singhare Ka atta(water chestnut) are consumed during this time. Kuttu ka atta is made out of fruit seeds which is the best to have during the Falahari Vrat. Here are some reasons why Kuttu is eaten during Navratri fasting.

    Health benefits of kuttu: Kuttu, also known as buckwheat, is an excellent source of protein, magnesium, vitamin B6, fibre, iron, niacin (vitamin B3), thiamine (vitamin B1) and zinc. Buckwheat is also plat-based flour. It has high levels of fibre and nutrition, which can help boost the metabolism, which also helps in improving digestion and helps in gaining a healthy weight. Including this during your Navaratri fast can also help avoid excessive bloating and indigestion.

    ALSO READ: Navaratri 2022 Day 4: Maa Kushmanda, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Colour and Bhog 

    Some recipes you can make with Kuttu ka atta- 

    Kuttu dosa: Take 4 tbsp buckwheat flour and add curd, cumin powder, green chillies and sendha namak. Allow it to ferment. Next, add 1 tsp ghee to a tawa, pour a ladle of the batter and spread it like a dosa. Now that your Kuttu dosa is ready, you can enjoy it with some chutneys on the side. 

    Kuttu cutlet: You can start by taking 1 cup mashed potatoes, 1 cup homemade chenna, 3 tbsp buckwheat flour, black pepper and some sendha namak as per taste. Green chillies and coriander leaves. Make a dough, flatten it with ghee in a nonstick pan, and cook by flipping the sides. You can enjoy your cutlets with a side of some sauces. 

    Kuttu Pancakes: Take 1 cup milk and add 3 tbsp kuttu ka atta and 1 ½ tbsp sugar. Mix the batter and add ghee to a Tawa and pour the batter. Adjust the consistency of the pancake, and top it with nuts and dry fruits. Now you can enjoy your delicious Kuttu sweet pancakes. 

    Kuttu Pakora: Start by boiling the vegetables of your choice. In the meantime, you can start adding ghee to a pan and allow it to become hot. Make a batter using kuttu ka atta and some spices. Now Dip the veggies in the batter and fry them. Serve hot with chai. This can be a healthier option.

    ALSO READ: Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta, Puja Vidhi, Colour, Muhurat, Mantra and Bhog

