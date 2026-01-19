Disney's 'Zootopia 2' is now Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film, earning USD 1.7 billion worldwide. The sequel surpassed 'Inside Out 2' and is the 9th highest-grossing movie ever, also beating 'The Lion King' and 'Jurassic World'.

Disney's hit sequel 'Zootopia 2' has hopped onto another milestone, becoming Hollywood's highest-grossing animated film in history, reported Variety. With a collection of USD 1.7 billion globally, the film has taken over another hit Disney sequel, 2024's 'Inside Out 2' (USD 1.69 billion).

On the other hand, the Jared Bush and Byron Howard directorial is the 9th highest-grossing movie ever at the global box office, even surpassing 'The Lion King' and 'Jurassic World', stated Deadline.

Meanwhile, China's 'Ne Zha 2' continues to hold the record as the biggest animated movie, with a collection of USD 2.25 billion.

Disney Executive on 'Extraordinary Achievement'

"This milestone belongs first and foremost to the fans around the world whose enthusiasm made it possible. We're incredibly proud of our filmmakers Jared Bush, Byron Howard, and Yvett Merino and the entire team at Walt Disney Animation Studios for creating a film that connects so deeply with audiences everywhere. 'Zootopia 2' is an extraordinary achievement, and we're grateful to everyone who helped bring it to life," Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement, as quoted by Variety.

Record-Breaking Debut and Plot Details

Opened in theatres during the Thanksgiving holiday, 'Zootopia 2' made a collection of USD 156 million across America and USD 559.5 million globally over the course of five days, becoming the highest global animated opening of all time as well as the year's biggest worldwide debut.

Directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard, the film follows the story of a rabbit police officer (Ginnifer Goodwin) and con artist fox (Jason Bateman) as they come together once again to pursue a mysterious new reptilian resident (Ke Huy Quan).

Disney is yet to announce 'Zootopia 3'. (ANI)