Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 happening? Farhan Akhtar hints at potential sequel; READ

    'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' sequel hints spark excitement among fans as Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan's playful exchange on social media fuels anticipation.

    Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 happening? Farhan Akhtar hints at potential sequel; READ SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 2:08 PM IST

    "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," directed by Zoya Akhtar and featuring Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol, has garnered a devoted following and achieved classic status as the years have passed. The film's enduring appeal can be attributed to its captivating atmosphere, memorable moments, and its profound underlying message. The movie revolves around three close friends embarking on a bachelor's trip to Spain. Struggling with their own personal challenges, the film delves into their transformative journey of self-discovery during this adventure. The title, "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara," directly translates to "You won't get this life again" or "You only live once." This phrase encapsulates the lesson the characters learn as they explore their inner selves during their journey.  Originally released in 2011, fans continue to eagerly await a sequel from the creators.

    Farhan Akhtar, a prominent member of the film's cast, recently shared a photo on his social media account where he strikingly resembled his character "Imraan" from the movie "Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara." In the caption of the post, he tagged the film's director, Zoya Akhtar, and playfully inquired whether "The Bwoys" should set off on another road trip. This reference to "The Bwoys" harks back to how the three main characters were affectionately called in the movie, further fueling speculation about a possible sequel. He penned "The Imraan look comes full circle. What say @zoieakhtar ..? Should the Bwoys head on another road trip .. 😉"

    Adding more weight to this hint, Hrithik Roshan, another leading actor in the film, enthusiastically commented, "Lesssss goooooo!!!! 🕺🏻" on the post, intensifying the anticipation among fans. As soon as Farhan posted this picture, numerous fans expressed their eagerness with resounding "Yes" responses, awaiting official confirmation. They are hoping that this news indeed holds true. While one fan wrote "Waiting for years" another said "Please yes please 🙌🙌🙌" . Replying to Hritik Roshan's comment one fan even commented "@hrithikroshan DON'T GIVE ME HOPESSSSSS", which indicates fans' excitement and hope for a sequel. 

    In terms of their current professional endeavors, Farhan Akhtar recently announced much anticipated film "Don 3," featuring Ranveer Singh, while Hrithik Roshan is actively filming "Fighter" alongside Deepika Padukone.

    ALSO READ: Is Shahid Kapoor taking potshots at Akshay Kumar? Actor's video clip goes VIRAL

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH vma

    THROWBACK: Aishwarya Rai pranks ex Vivek Oberoi; old Coco-Cola ad clip goes VIRAL on Reddit - WATCH

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer official box office collection report out anr

    Kannur Squad: Mammootty starrer mints THIS amount; official box office collection report out

    Is Shahid Kapoor taking potshots at Akshay Kumar? Actor's video clip goes VIRAL vma

    Is Shahid Kapoor taking potshots at Akshay Kumar? Actor's video clip goes VIRAL

    The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan's film poster looks intense; read on RBA

    'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor Khan's film poster looks intense; read on

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal, Abhishek Kumar indulge in verbal fight, here's what happened next

    Recent Stories

    Rekha to Vidya Balan, best looks from Hema Malini's birthday bash RKK

    Rekha to Vidya Balan, best looks from Hema Malini's birthday bash

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Situation in capital peaceful, Gaza rough vkp

    Israel-Hamas War Report: Situation in capital peaceful, Gaza rough

    Living together as husband and wife based on marriage agreement has no legal sanctity: Kerala HC rkn

    Living together as husband and wife based on marriage agreement has no legal sanctity: Kerala HC

    Israel-Palestine War: 'It takes just 15 seconds for a Hamas missile to reach Sderot' vkp

    Israel-Palestine War: 'It takes just 15 seconds for a Hamas missile to reach Sderot'

    Kerala: ED raids Paliyekkara toll plaza office over alleged corruption in NH stretch construction anr

    Kerala: ED raids Paliyekkara toll plaza office over alleged corruption in NH stretch construction

    Recent Videos

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of the Hamas Shura Council

    IDF eliminates Osama Al-Mazini, head of Hamas Shura Council (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IOC member Nita Ambani reacts on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games

    'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon