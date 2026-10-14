Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings for her upcoming film ‘Nayyi Navelli’, releasing on October 16. Dressed in a yellow saree, she offered prayers at the temple ahead of the film's release.

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam Dhar visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya to seek blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘Nayyi Navelli’, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 16. The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is a major Hindu temple complex dedicated to Lord Rama at his traditional birthplace, Ram Janmabhoomi. It was inaugrated on January 22, 2024.

Dressed in a yellow saree, the actress offered prayers at the temple, marking a moment of gratitude ahead of the film’s release.

About 'Nayyi Navelli'

With the film set to release just ahead of Dussehra, the visit to Ayodhya, regarded as the birthplace of Lord Ram, comes ahead of a story that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. Blending family drama, fantasy, humour and action, ‘Nayyi Navelli’ promises a festive entertainer with Yami in a new role.

The actress plays Mohini, a newly married woman who becomes the daughter-in-law of the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about her settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her.

The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles. ‘Nayyi Navelli’ is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

(ANI)