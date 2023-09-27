Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family

    Traveling with your family can be a wonderful experience, but it also requires some planning and consideration to ensure a smooth and enjoyable trip. Here are seven things to keep in mind before traveling with your family:

    World Tourism Day 2023: 7 things to keep in mind before travelling with your family adc
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    1. Plan Ahead:

      • Start planning your trip well in advance to secure accommodations, transportation, and activities that suit your family's preferences and needs.
      • Create an itinerary with a balance of activities that appeal to each family member. Consider everyone's interests and age-appropriate activities.

    2. Budget Wisely:

      • Set a clear budget for your trip, including expenses for accommodation, food, activities, and souvenirs. Stick to your budget to avoid financial stress during your travels.
      • Factor in unexpected expenses and create a cushion for emergencies.

    3. Pack Thoughtfully:

      • Make packing lists for each family member and ensure you have all necessary items like clothing, toiletries, and medications.
      • Pack entertainment for kids, such as books, games, or electronic devices, to keep them occupied during travel and downtime.

    4. Health and Safety:

      • Check that everyone has up-to-date vaccinations and necessary medications for the destination.
      • Carry a first-aid kit and any specific medical supplies your family members might require.
      • Familiarize yourself with emergency contacts and healthcare facilities at your destination.

    5. Travel Documents:

      • Ensure that all family members have valid passports and any required visas or travel authorizations.
      • Make copies of important documents like passports, ID cards, and travel insurance policies and keep them in a separate place from the originals.

    6. Communication Plan:

      • Establish a communication plan in case you get separated during your trip. Set meeting points and times, and ensure everyone has a way to contact each other, such as cell phones or walkie-talkies.
      • Share your travel itinerary and contact information with a trusted friend or family member at home.

    7. Flexibility and Patience:

      • Be prepared for unexpected delays, changes in plans, and the occasional travel hiccup. Maintaining a flexible attitude can help reduce stress.
      • Remember that travelling with family can sometimes be challenging, so patience and understanding are essential. Encourage open communication among family members to address any concerns or conflicts that may arise.
    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer ADC

    Aankh Micholi Trailer: Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Abhimanyu starrer is full family entertainer

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Rajkumar Hirani to release on December 21 in international markets adc

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan starrer directed by Rajkumar Hirani to release on December 21 in international markets

    Priyanka Chopra expressed happiness on SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike coming to an end: Here's what she said ADC

    Priyanka Chopra expressed happiness on SAG-AFTRA Hollywood strike coming to an end: Here's what she said

    Malaika Arora to support Delhi's Binny's Brigade team in Tennis Premier League season 5 RKK

    Malaika Arora to support Delhi's Binny’s Brigade team in Tennis Premier League Season 5

    Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes rkn

    Vijay or Rajinikanth? Check HERE which South star surpassed Shah Rukh Khan in popularity among Indian heroes

    Recent Stories

    Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 best films of Yash Chopra ATG EAI

    Veer Zaara to Chandni: 7 best films of Yash Chopra

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses EAI

    World Tourism Day 2023: Let's celebrate wearing your favourite destination's themed dresses

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for September 27, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn AJR

    Daily Horoscope for September 26, 2023: Be careful Taurus, Gemini; good day for Capricorn

    Dont tell women what to wear, says UN as France bans hijab at 2024 Paris Olympics snt

    Don't tell women what to wear, says UN as France bans hijab at 2024 Paris Olympics

    Recent Videos

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon